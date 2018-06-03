 
 
 
$4m earmarked to improve Uganda, South Sudan trade

June 3, 2018 (JUBA) – At least $4m has been set aside for the upgrade of key infrastructure connecting Uganda to South Sudan through Nimule border, TradeMark East Africa announced this week.

A checkpoint at Nimule border (Easthams)

The money, an official told Uganda’s Daily Monitor, will help establish a one-stop border post at Nimule, help to upgrade the road infrastructure between the two countries in about six months, which will in turn improve trade.

The TradeMark East Africa South Sudan director, John Kalisa said the move would promote transparency and accountability among the two respective countries and agencies operating at the borders.

The project, he added, also seeks to improve market access and fasten border processes leading to elimination of non-tariff barrier.

The money will be reportedly also be used to construct a parking yard, access roads, examination shed and drainage systems.

Currently, it takes traders an average of three days to clear goods through the Nimule border post.

South Sudan has, in recent years, emerged as the largest importer of Ugandan goods. Over 150,000 Ugandan traders reportedly operate across the border with South Sudan, generating an estimated $900 million in business annually.

(ST)

