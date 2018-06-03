Qatari envoy in Khartoum for talks on Darfur development projects



June 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A Qatari diplomat Saturday arrived in the Sudanese capital to inspect the development projects in Darfur region and the implementation of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD).

Special Envoy of the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs for Combating Terrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani began Saturday a three-day visit to Sudan.

The visiting diplomat was received at Khartoum airport by Majedi Khalafallah, Head of Darfur Peace Office and General Supervisor of Darfur Commissions.

Al-Qahtani will meet a number of Sudanese officials in Khartoum and Darfur to discuss recovery, reconstruction and development programmes in Darfur that his government pledged to implement in the western Sudan region.

The Gulf state has already implemented several projects through Qatari foundations, private groups, and UN agencies.

During a visit by President al-Bashir to Doha in October 2017, Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani reiterated his continued support to peace and development project and reconstructing in Darfur.

The State of Qatar, which sponsored a peace process to end the Darfur conflict, pledged to pay $2 billion for Darfur reconstruction and development programmes.

(ST)