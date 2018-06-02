South Sudanese president sacks Twic governor

June 2, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir relieved the Twic Governor Koon Manyiel Kuol from his position, on the backdrop of a dispute over the capital of the newly created state.

In a decision published on Friday, Kiir appointed the Deputy Governor, Awet Aken Atem was appointed as the Acting-Governor.

The presidential decree didn’t elaborate on what motivated Kuol’s sack.

Sources in the area said the governor failed to move the state capital to Mayen Abun as it was provided in the presidential decree that established the new state in October 2015.

Turalei has been the Twic capital since the government of Southern Sudan Autonomous Region in 1972. The relieved governor and the first one have failed to fix the issue over the state capital due to the objection of Turalei community to move it from their area.

On 26 May, Kuol informed Bona Malwal, South Sudanese presidential adviser and a Twic elder of his decision that he would hold a meeting with Twic community leaders to discuss the matter and then he would send their recommendation to the presidency

However, in a letter sent to the sacked governor, Bona Malwal recalled him that he has no authority to fix a dispute on the state capital.

"These matters are stipulated in the constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, on how to resolve such problem, when and they occur, as it is unfortunately now the case, with respect to the capital of Twic state. We should not parch them," said Malwal.

For his part, the former governor Kuol thanked the president for giving him a chance to administrate the Twic State and expressed readiness to cooperate with the acting governor whenever needed.

’’I want to assure you as citizens of Twic community to remain united, live peacefully and don’t let my removal from the governorship divide you," said Kuol.

"I will cooperate and work together where necessary with the acting governor and whoever who will be appointed as a new governor to ensure that the work that I have started is completed in our state,” he added.

Twic State, which is located in the Bahr el Ghazal region, borders Aweil East to the west, the disputed Abyei region to the north, Gogrial to the south, Northern Liech to the east, and Ruweng to the northeast.

