 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 3 June 2018

South Sudanese president sacks Twic governor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir addresses the National prayer day at the John Garang's Mausoleum in the capital Juba, March 10, 2017. (Photo Reuters)

June 2, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir relieved the Twic Governor Koon Manyiel Kuol from his position, on the backdrop of a dispute over the capital of the newly created state.

In a decision published on Friday, Kiir appointed the Deputy Governor, Awet Aken Atem was appointed as the Acting-Governor.

The presidential decree didn’t elaborate on what motivated Kuol’s sack.

Sources in the area said the governor failed to move the state capital to Mayen Abun as it was provided in the presidential decree that established the new state in October 2015.

Turalei has been the Twic capital since the government of Southern Sudan Autonomous Region in 1972. The relieved governor and the first one have failed to fix the issue over the state capital due to the objection of Turalei community to move it from their area.

On 26 May, Kuol informed Bona Malwal, South Sudanese presidential adviser and a Twic elder of his decision that he would hold a meeting with Twic community leaders to discuss the matter and then he would send their recommendation to the presidency

However, in a letter sent to the sacked governor, Bona Malwal recalled him that he has no authority to fix a dispute on the state capital.

"These matters are stipulated in the constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, on how to resolve such problem, when and they occur, as it is unfortunately now the case, with respect to the capital of Twic state. We should not parch them," said Malwal.

For his part, the former governor Kuol thanked the president for giving him a chance to administrate the Twic State and expressed readiness to cooperate with the acting governor whenever needed.

’’I want to assure you as citizens of Twic community to remain united, live peacefully and don’t let my removal from the governorship divide you," said Kuol.

"I will cooperate and work together where necessary with the acting governor and whoever who will be appointed as a new governor to ensure that the work that I have started is completed in our state,” he added.

Twic State, which is located in the Bahr el Ghazal region, borders Aweil East to the west, the disputed Abyei region to the north, Gogrial to the south, Northern Liech to the east, and Ruweng to the northeast.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Bashir remains recidivist war criminal in Darfur 2018-06-03 00:03:50 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Recidivism according to Wikipedia the free encyclopedia is the act of a person repeating an undesirable behaviour after they have either experienced negative consequences (...)

Give South Sudan peace process to United Nations 2018-06-02 03:11:13 Either warring parties must all accept the IGAD Proposal or the only resort is to directly surrender file to the United Nations (UN) for Realistic, Effective and Credible process By Keluel Agook (...)

Soft-landing approach for Sudan’s crises is not workable 2018-06-01 05:38:13 Salah Shuaib The international community's keen focus on allowing al-Bashir's regime to be part of the formula for solving Sudan's crises will sooner or later prove wrong. Al-Bashir’s (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.