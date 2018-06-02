 
 
 
Sudan’s ruling party in S. Kordofan backs al-Bashir re-election in 2020

President Omer al-Bashir gestures as he addresses the crowd in Al-Fashir, North Darfur, Sudan April 1, 2016. R(euters Photo)

June 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The ruling National Congress Party (NCP) in South Kordofan state voiced its support to the re-election of President Omer al-Bashir for a new term in the election of 2020.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the NCP leadership in South Kordofan headed by the newly appointed governor Gen Ahmed Ibrahim Mufadal who is also the chairman of the ruling party in the troubled state.

"The meeting announced its support for the nomination of Marshal Omer al-Bashir for a new term in the elections of 2020," according to the official Sudan News Agency.

According to the Sudanese constitution of 2005, a president cannot run for a third mandate. However, al-Bashir supporters point to the possibility to amend the constitution.

"The meeting backed the nomination of al-Bashir as the choice for the party for the next stage to deal with its various challenges," said al-Hadi Osman Ando NCP deputy chairperson in South Kordofan.

The support for al-Bashir’s re-election until now was mainly from religious sects and political parties allied to the ruling party but not from the NCP.

Last April, the political parties of the National Consensus Government (NCG) announced their support for the re-election of President Omer al-Bashir in 2020.

However, the Sudanese opposition says against al-Bashir participation in the 2020 election.

The SPLM-N led by Malik Agar called to use legal and popular means to reject al-Bashir candidature for the presidential election in 2020.

President al-Bashir is not yet officially a candidate for the 2020 elections. Also, the NCP leadership did not take a decision in this respect.

(ST)

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

