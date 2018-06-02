 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 2 June 2018

South Sudan army moves dissenting general to Juba

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLA General Stephen Buay Polnyang (ST Photo)
June 1, 2018 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s army announced Friday it has successfully captured and moved to Juba the former commander of its fifth infantry division in Wau.

Gen Stephen Buay Rolnyang, was the commander of the 5th infantry in Wau before he was replaced and redpolyed to Juba. The decision sparked tensions that prompted his return to his own area in northern Liech.

He was later captured by a unit of special forces commanded by Gen Mathew Puljang Top in Mayom and flown to Juba on Friday after he failed to hand in himself and travel to Juba where he was redeployed.

South Sudanese Army spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang told reporters on Friday that the local command decided to engage Gen Stephen Buay after he failed to listen to the command.

“Gen Stephen Buay has been brought. He decided to rebel against the government after being redeployed to the army headquarters in Juba,” said Koang.

The military spokesperson further said some 47 soldiers loyal to Gen Buay were killed during the fighting in Mayom on Thursday.

The dissenting military faces charges of rebellion against the state.

Lul said the general will face investigation by the military intelligence over his rebellion against the government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 June 04:06, by Mayendit

    General Stephen Rolnyang Buay is guilty by all account, because 1. he refused to obey order by the Bilpam headquarter which send him to command Division 5th infantry in Wau State. 2 he had puts the lives of innocents SPLA soldiers in to danger. 3 he is guilty for being a leader and turned against her own government. 4 misconducting the SPLA Military Affairs and rule of law in the Republic of S.S.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Give South Sudan peace process to United Nations 2018-06-02 03:11:13 Either warring parties must all accept the IGAD Proposal or the only resort is to directly surrender file to the United Nations (UN) for Realistic, Effective and Credible process By Keluel Agook (...)

Soft-landing approach for Sudan’s crises is not workable 2018-06-01 05:38:13 Salah Shuaib The international community's keen focus on allowing al-Bashir's regime to be part of the formula for solving Sudan's crises will sooner or later prove wrong. Al-Bashir’s (...)

What is IGAD’s priority for peace revitalization process 2018-05-30 16:01:06 “Committing mistakes is something human and sometimes inevitable. However, not learning from mistakes may suggest that something is fundamentally amiss because it subjects the individual, group, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.