Sudan, Ethiopia FMs discuss bilateral relations in Addis Ababa

June 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed on Friday has discussed with his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ahmed, who assumed office last week, arrived in Addis Ababa on Friday in a foreign tour that also took him to Cairo and Riyadh.

The Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) said Gebeyehu received Ahmed at his office on Friday morning.

In a joint press conference, Gebeyehu said he discussed with his Sudanese counterpart bilateral relations as well as regional issues including the situation in South Sudan and Somalia.

He pointed out that “the two countries opened a new chapter of relations”, describing the diplomatic ties between the two countries as fruitful.

Gebeyehu thanked the Sudanese government for releasing the Ethiopian prisoners in Sudan, praising Sudan’s firm stance towards Ethiopia.

Earlier this month, Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir issued a decree at the request of the Ethiopian premier Abiy Ahmed ordering the release of all Ethiopian convicts in Sudan.

For his part, Ahmed said relations between the two countries have been promoted significantly, expressing happiness about the current level of economic and political ties.

He pointed out that Khartoum would soon host a meeting of the higher committee between the two countries headed by Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Sudan’s Vice-President.

Sudan’s top diplomat also expressed pleasure about Ethiopia’s recent peaceful transformation of power, saying it would serve as a model for the African continent.

Ethiopia and Sudan are engaged more and more in joint security, military and economic cooperation.

In April 2017, the two sides signed a number of joint agreements to promote economic relations and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Also in February, they signed multiple agreements to further boost up cooperation on a range of development activities.

In March 2012, al-Bashir announced his support to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), saying his government understands the mutual benefits the project could offer Ethiopia and Sudan.

