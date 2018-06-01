 
 
 
Friday 1 June 2018

Clashes between S. Sudan army factions leave dozens wounded in Mayom county

May 31, 2018 (MAYOM) - Heavy clashes occurred on Thursday between two South Sudanese army factions in Mayom county, leaving dozens dead and several others wounded, a resident said.

JPEG - 14.6 kb
The map of Unity state

James Makuey a resident of the area has told Sudan Tribune that the fighting was between forces loyal to South Sudan army Gen. Buay Rolyang and a group allied to Mathew Puljang in Mayom.

“As we speak now, fighting is still going on and so many people have died,” he said, adding that a number of civilians have been injured.

Another resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack on Buay’s residence caused a split within the military.

“The fighting has stopped for a while, but all forces from both sides are within the town. No one was defeated and it seems they are waiting for reinforcement somewhere,” he said.

The military has not officially reacted to the latest fighting in Mayom county.

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), in a new report, said South Sudan army and rebels massacred civilians, burned children alive and gang-raped women, despite a ceasefire agreed upon in December last year.

The 14 CTSAMM are yet to be publicly released despite pledges by regional leaders to have violators of the ceasefire accord punished.

However, both the South Sudanese government and rebels dismissed the report.

Tens of thousands have been killed in South Sudan’s war, which began in December 2013 with fighting been soldiers loyal to President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and Machar, an ethnic Nuer. More than 3 million people have been displaced due to the civil war, while aid agencies say about 5 million people are food insecure.

(ST)

  • 1 June 09:17, by Malakal county Simon

    Nuerwews vs Nuerwews,

    Well-done Bul-Nuers, for killings one another on behave JCE/slaves

    repondre message

    • 1 June 09:36, by Khent

      Malakal

      Which is no different to what your entire tribe did on Khartoum’s behalf during the North-South war... And yet you want to throw around the word slave as an insult. Your people only returned in 2006 after decades of slavery for certain Nuer sections and 13 years for the rest.

      repondre message

  • 1 June 10:37, by stevencarmoe

  • 1 June 10:59, by Naath

    Saliva Kiir dogs of Mayom are killing themselves over the dogs food. Mayom is the strong hold of Slaves and Bul terrorists

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
