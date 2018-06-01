 
 
 
Friday 1 June 2018

South Sudan former minister denies joining rebel movements

Joseph Lual Acuil Lual (fille photo)

May 31, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s former humanitarian affairs and disaster management official Thursday has dismissed as baseless and misleading information reports claiming he had switched political allegiance and rebelled.

Joseph Lual Acuil Lual, said reports alleging he rebelled prompted him to make a clarification.

“I Joseph Lual Acuil Lual do hereby write this statement for immediate release that I have no support or allegiance to either the SPLM-IO (Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition) led by Dr Riek Machar or the (opposition) South Sudan United Front (SSUF) led by former army chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan,” said Lual through a statement released to the public on Wednesday.

The former cabinet minister said he has s always been in Juba where he remained a strong member and support of the government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir.

“I have always and will always remain a strong member SPLM-IG (Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Government). I am always in Juba based in my house. Therefore, I refute all allegations as false and baseless misleading information. No one should take them as true," he added.

Currently serving as the member of the council of states and member of the national dialogue committee, Lual denied any link to rebels under the former First Vice President, Riek Machar and later joined the faction under the leadership of the former army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 June 05:57, by Mayendit

    I was told from N. Bahr El Ghazal that, Joseph Lual Acuil Lual is not interesting to support anyone from those rebels groups. The people who are planning to joins rebels at any time which I have bee told by those close to their relatives are follows: 1. major gen, Bol Akot Bol. 2 Br, gen, Bol Mawien Mayol. 3. Br, gen, Manyang Riing Ariik and there are more but when asks them, they deny.

  • 1 June 06:18, by gatkhornuerikajuba

    all politicians in South Sudan,they are not telling the truth to ppl,and the truth and honesty they are always together.

    you politicians life in South Sudan is very tricky,because you are jumping up and down.

    when salva kiir remove in the pwr U have to tell the truth and when you are still in the pwr, u r the one who influence the salva kiir that don’t accept the peace.
    God will curse you serie

    • 1 June 06:41, by Mayendit

      I am sorry, do you mean cures and sins?

  • 1 June 06:36, by Mayendit

    What goes around may come around.

    Major general Stephen Rolnyang Buay had been linking with those rebels led by gen, Bapiny Monytuil who turned against his half brother Dr.Joseph Nguen Monytuil in Northern Liech State. Stephen Buay, I saw in Wau and he was comfortable getting what he want but seem to me that, all these former rebels are looking for trouble things when they have more money.

