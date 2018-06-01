South Sudan former minister denies joining rebel movements

May 31, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s former humanitarian affairs and disaster management official Thursday has dismissed as baseless and misleading information reports claiming he had switched political allegiance and rebelled.

Joseph Lual Acuil Lual, said reports alleging he rebelled prompted him to make a clarification.

“I Joseph Lual Acuil Lual do hereby write this statement for immediate release that I have no support or allegiance to either the SPLM-IO (Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition) led by Dr Riek Machar or the (opposition) South Sudan United Front (SSUF) led by former army chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan,” said Lual through a statement released to the public on Wednesday.

The former cabinet minister said he has s always been in Juba where he remained a strong member and support of the government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir.

“I have always and will always remain a strong member SPLM-IG (Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Government). I am always in Juba based in my house. Therefore, I refute all allegations as false and baseless misleading information. No one should take them as true," he added.

Currently serving as the member of the council of states and member of the national dialogue committee, Lual denied any link to rebels under the former First Vice President, Riek Machar and later joined the faction under the leadership of the former army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan.

(ST)