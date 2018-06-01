 
 
 
Friday 1 June 2018

Sudan is still trapped and deprived of debt relief: al-Bashir

May 31, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Thursday complained that his country is still is still under economic embargo and deprived of international debt cancellation for political reasons.

In remarks delivered before Khartoum state government, the Sudanese president thanked Arab and Islamic financial institutions, brotherly countries particularly China and Turkey for their support to Sudan.

"Sudan is still under economic embargo, heavily indebted and deprived of the international debt-relief program for political reasons. Also, it is deprived of concessional financing facility provided by international institutions," he said.

Despite the lift of economic sanctions last October, Sudan is still designated a state sponsor of terrorism together with Iran, Syria and North Korea.

Washington admitted Sudan’s cooperation in its counterterrorism efforts but maintains the east African country in the terror list hoping to use it to put pressure on Khartoum to sign peace agreements with the armed groups, ensure freedoms, achieve democratic reforms.

The two countries announced several times their readiness to resume talks on the normalization of bilateral relations but till now no meeting takes place.

The Sudanese president pledged to provide the needed funding for Khartoum state’s service projects.

After the adoption of drastic austerity measures in the budget of 2018, the Sudanese pound fell to a record low on the black market and the inflation hit new records.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

