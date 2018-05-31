 
 
 
U.S. diplomat calls for UN sanctions on South Sudanese responsible for continuation of war

Nikki R. Haley, United States Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on 7 February 2017 (UN Photo)
May 30, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Wednesday called for international sanctions on individuals responsible for the continuation of the war in South Sudan and obstructing to humanitarian access affected civilians.

Haley made her call ahead of a vote on Thursday by the Security Council on a draft resolution she has submitted since Thursday imposing individual sanctions on three South Sudanese ministers and an army general, in addition to a rebel commander and the SPLA former chief of staff.

Referring to the four-and-half-year-old conflict in South Sudan, the diplomat recalled that the USA supported the independence of the new nation and invested more than $11 billion there since its independence.

"But we have lost patience with the status quo," she wrote in an article published on the Washington Post, calling for an action to end the armed conflict in the new nation.

"Sanctions on those who continue to destabilize South Sudan represent another critical tool at the Security Council’s disposal," she stressed after referring to the arms embargo on South Sudan.

She said the targeted sanctions including ban travel and asset freeze, would ensure that individuals who threaten the peace pay for perpetuating violence in South Sudan.

South Sudanese government tries to get the support of the three non-permanent African countries at the Security Council. Also, Juba sought to reach Kuwait and Kazakhstan in addition to Russia and China which have the possibility to veto the resolution.

In a letter to Juba after an informal meeting on the draft resolution last week, the South Sudanese chargé d’affaires to the United Nations Cecilia Adeng was sceptic on her government capacity to reverse the vote.

"I am not sure if we have the numbers to stop the draft from being passed," said Adeng.

"The international community must come together to do what South Sudan’s leaders will not: take action to restore hope to the world’s youngest country," said Haley.

(ST)

  • 31 May 05:13, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    South Sudan must be very careful enough in double dealing, how should a young nation like ours made an alliance with two big elephants like China and Russia? We should either choose one or loose both at the expend of international diplomacy. Or else we shall be like balloon in the air without proper destination on landing.

    • 31 May 06:05, by Malakal county Simon

      Just do it and stop talking

s
Sudan Tribune

