 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 31 May 2018

U.S. calls on Sudan to adopt new approach to achieve peace in Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Steven Koutsis, USAID and UNAMID officials in Central Darfur Golo town on 19 June 2017 (Photo US Embassy)
May 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United States Chargé d’Affaires in Khartoum, Steven Koutsis has called on the Sudanese government to adopt new mechanisms to achieve sustainable peace in Darfur.

Following his meeting with North Darfur State governor Al-Sharief Mohamed Abad on Wednesday, Koutsis demanded the government to continue the disarmament campaign and meet the holdout groups in order to join the peace process.

He pointed out that the U.S. is exerting serious efforts in coordination with the United Nations to meet humanitarian needs and achieve peace in Darfur.

The U.S. envoy acknowledged the significant improvement in the security situation in North Darfur, saying it would contribute to improving the humanitarian situation.

For his part, Abad briefed Koutsis on the security situation in North Darfur, pointing to the presence of police and prosecution offices across the state.

He stressed the continuation of the disarmament campaign to impose the state’s authority, pointing to his government’s efforts to promote stability and peaceful coexistence in the state.

Abad added his government is facing a number of challenges including the provision of basic needs, livelihood and services for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who voluntarily returned to their original villages.

He pointed to a government plan to dismantle the IDPs camps, stressing the freedom of movement and access to all camps.

The governor praised the U.S. role in the provision of humanitarian assistance, demanding further support for the development and reconstruction programmes.

It is noteworthy that Koutsis and his accompanying delegation would visit Zam Zam camp for IDPs and meet with the native administrators and the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

CENTRAL DARFUR

In a related development, the Political Counsellor at the US embassy in Khartoum Wales Ryan paid a visit to Golo in Central Darfur state to inspect the security and humanitarian situation in the area which hosts IDPs camp and UNAMID new site.

In a press statement released after a meeting with the Governor Mohamed Ahmed Gad Elsid, the Central Darfur state said Ryan pledged to provide humanitarian assistance to the war affected civilians and to support the IDPs voluntary return programme.

Gad Elsid urged the United States to put pressure on the holdout armed groups to join the negotiating table in order to achieve stability and development.

The governor further stressed the keenness of his government to ensure the success of the agricultural season and encourage the IDPs to return to their areas of origin by opening tracks, securing villages and areas of production and take measures to avoid friction between the pastoralists and farmers.

The statement said the U.S. Chargé d’affaires would visit soon the Central Darfur state.

The recent fighting between the government forces and the SLM-AW rebels in Central Darfur pushed thousands of villagers to flee to IDPs caps in the state.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What is IGAD’s priority for peace revitalization process 2018-05-30 16:01:06 “Committing mistakes is something human and sometimes inevitable. However, not learning from mistakes may suggest that something is fundamentally amiss because it subjects the individual, group, (...)

What happens if President Salva Kiir steps down voluntarily? 2018-05-29 11:56:39 By Luka Kuol Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), Norway. Washington, 28th May 2018 The rapid degeneration of the situation in South Sudan on a trajectory towards the (...)

Sudan is in danger with al-Bashir in power 2018-05-27 12:08:19 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Those who are trying to extricate the sunken ship of Bashir are as if they were plowing in the sea. Do not try to recover the sunken National Islamic Front (NIF)/ National (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.