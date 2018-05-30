May 30, 2018 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is in neighbouring Ethiopia amid rising regional and global pressure on him and his members of his administration viewed as obstacle to stopping war and bring peace to the country.

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

President Kiir, accompanied by his chief negotiator who also doubles as his senior adviser, Nhial Deng Nhial and several high-profile cabinet ministers, would meet and hold talks with the Ethiopian prime minister. The South Sudanese leader will also meet officials from the African union and the United Nations

It is not clear what he would discuss with them and the circumstances which persuaded to travel to the country hosting talks to end more than five years’ war.

The presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny, told reporters that Kiir was due to meet with the new Ethiopian Prime Minister and discuss how his administration intends to end the war and make clarification on the recent peace proposal by the mediation team from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Kiir will meet with the new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, his spokesperson said.

The abrupt visit came at the time the members of the regional bloc, IGAD and the members of the security council of the united nations are due to hold an ordinary meeting to discuss the fate of South Sudanese talks and how to proceed.

The members of IGAD Council of foreign Ministers is expected to be held on Thursday, the same day the security council of united nations is expected to convene a session at which it would also discuss issues relating to the fate of talks about South Sudan and what would be the way forward since the parties have been unable to reach a consensus and come out a clear road map to end the stalemates.

However, keen observers and analysts have made comments underlining that the two separate meetings in different places and continent would likely discuss and consider unveiling punitive measures against peace violators in the country.

Members of the United Nations Security Council will on Thursday discuss a draft proposal by the United States, which has been seeking a unified position to vote to impose sanctions on top South Sudan government officials.

This is the first trip the South Sudanese leader is making to Ethiopia after the resignation of the former Prime Minister Haile Mariam Desalegn, who was recently quoted saying had, while at the helm, asked Kiir and his political rival, Riek Machar to step aside and allow the country to be led by the new group instead of continuing to remain in the two political camps while the country and the people continue to suffer without prospect of peace and stability returning to the country at earliest.

(ST)