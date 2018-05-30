May 30, 2018 (KAMPALA) – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to protect members of the armed opposition allied to former first vice president Riek Machar, an opposition official has disclosed.

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta (L), taking walk with the South Sudanese opposition leader, Riek Machar, after a lengthy meeting at the State House, Nairobi, 7 July 2015 (ST photo)

The official said the Kenyan leader made the announcement when an armed opposition delegation headed by Henry Odwar, a deputy chairman of the movement, Angelina Teny and Stephen Par Kuol visited Nairobi early this week.

He said the Kenyan leader, among others, vowed to end the illegal arrest, kidnapping, and deportation of opposition members to Juba.

A number of top Kenyan security officers attended the meeting between Kenyatta and the armed opposition delegation in Nairobi.

During the meeting, Kenyatta reportedly assured the group he would to persuade his South Sudan counterpart, Salva Kiir to release Machar’s former spokesperson James Gatdet as well as South Sudan human rights lawyer Dong Samuel and Aggrey Iddri, an activist.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Kenyatta reportedly gave a green light to the armed in opposition in Kenya to conduct a peaceful rally, which they believe will bring stability in South Sudan.

(ST)