 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 30 May 2018

Kenyatta vows to protect S. Sudan armed opposition members

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 30, 2018 (KAMPALA) – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to protect members of the armed opposition allied to former first vice president Riek Machar, an opposition official has disclosed.

JPEG - 35.7 kb
Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta (L), taking walk with the South Sudanese opposition leader, Riek Machar, after a lengthy meeting at the State House, Nairobi, 7 July 2015 (ST photo)

The official said the Kenyan leader made the announcement when an armed opposition delegation headed by Henry Odwar, a deputy chairman of the movement, Angelina Teny and Stephen Par Kuol visited Nairobi early this week.

He said the Kenyan leader, among others, vowed to end the illegal arrest, kidnapping, and deportation of opposition members to Juba.

A number of top Kenyan security officers attended the meeting between Kenyatta and the armed opposition delegation in Nairobi.

During the meeting, Kenyatta reportedly assured the group he would to persuade his South Sudan counterpart, Salva Kiir to release Machar’s former spokesperson James Gatdet as well as South Sudan human rights lawyer Dong Samuel and Aggrey Iddri, an activist.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Kenyatta reportedly gave a green light to the armed in opposition in Kenya to conduct a peaceful rally, which they believe will bring stability in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 May 12:17, by South South

    Kenya should continue to handover any member of Riek’s IO who will use Kenya land to wage war against South Sudan. It’s good for South Sudan and it’s good for Kenya too to deal with them that way. Peace

    repondre message

    • 30 May 12:31, by jubaone

      South South
      You hopeless jienge scoundrel. You have shied away from stating that fugitive Malong also has to be deported to Juba. Afterall, he´s loitering around in Kenya. A differenriated jienge perspective. Scumbag.

      repondre message

      • 30 May 12:35, by jubaone

        President Uhuru is being objective and soon he will invite Dr Riak and the rest of SSOA to Kenya to try to find out an amicable solution. That may not bode well with a few jienge parasites in Juba and elsewhere who love anarchy, chaos and irresponsibility.

        repondre message

  • 30 May 12:46, by Lenin Bull

    Odinga Oginga Raila Amolo was in Juba last week and talked with our president for 7 good hours. If harboring one’s rebels is becoming another modus operandus between South Sudan and its neighbors is resurrecting from its grave then be it. Don’t celebrate this political gimmick in Nairobi. It is dangerous and it may boomerang.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What happens if President Salva Kiir steps down voluntarily? 2018-05-29 11:56:39 By Luka Kuol Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), Norway. Washington, 28th May 2018 The rapid degeneration of the situation in South Sudan on a trajectory towards the (...)

Sudan is in danger with al-Bashir in power 2018-05-27 12:08:19 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Those who are trying to extricate the sunken ship of Bashir are as if they were plowing in the sea. Do not try to recover the sunken National Islamic Front (NIF)/ National (...)

Turkey and Africa are building a solid partnership 2018-05-24 22:55:24 by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu As Turkey marks the annual Africa Day, I take the opportunity to celebrate Africa’s achievements and rejoice in our developing partnership. Africa’s (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.