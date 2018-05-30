Former minister Lual Acuil quits SPLM-IO, joins Malong

May 29, 2018 (JUBA) – A former South Sudan minister has announced his resignation from the armed opposition faction led by ex-first vice-president Riek Machar and joined South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A) loyal to former army chief of staff, General Paul Malong.

Former humanitarian affairs and disaster management minister, Acuil Lual Acuil (Gurtong)

“I want to inform all my comrades, men and women to unite our ranks and files under the SSUF/A leadership so that we overthrow this futile regime under deranged leaders in Juba,” said Acuil Lual Acuil, a former humanitarian affairs and disaster management minister.

He appealed to all opposition groups in the country to join the Malong-led movement to effect change in the war-torn nation.

“It is only the SSUF/A that can and has the ability to bring change in South Sudan,” he said in a 26 May letter signed by 12 senior officers.

A graduate of the University of Liberia, Acuil served as a state minister for presidential affairs in the Sudan government, before he became the humanitarian affairs and disaster management minster.

In May 2015, however, he was appointed head of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

