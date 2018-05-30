Sudanese activist arrested after his deportation from Saudi Arabia

May 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese activists have launched a campaign for the release of Hisham Ali who was arrested after his deportation from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Hisham Ali (ST Photo)

Last April Amnesty International called to free Ali indicating he had been arrested in Jeddah on 18 November 2017 in response to a request by the Sudanese security service.

The detainee contributed to various online forums to expose government corruption and expressed his support for the November and December 2016 civil disobedience in Sudan on his Facebook page.

However, the 46-year-old Sudanese activist arrived in Khartoum airport on Tuesday morning, according to Sudanese activists who called for his immediate release.

In their post on the Social media which also extended to Sudan Tribune, the activists called on the national and international rights groups to campaign for his release pointing that the prisoner of conscience faces detention, torture and ill-treatment.

They further called on the Sudanese authorities to allow him to reach his family and lawyer to brief about his detention, as provided in the law.

They further said the security apparatus has to inform him about the reasons for his arrest, to preserve his dignity not be subject him to physical or moral harm.

During the past years, several Sudanese political activists had been detained in Saudi Arabia for their activism hostile to the government of President Omer al-Bashir.

