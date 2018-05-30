 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 30 May 2018

Sudan’s FM in Egypt for bilateral talks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) receives Sudan FM al-Dirdiri on 29 May 2018 (ST Photo)
May 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The newly appointed Sudanese Foreign Minister Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed on Tuesday has arrived in Cairo to hold bilateral talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukry.

Sudan’s Ambassador to Egypt Abdel-Mahmoud Abdel-Halim said the two ministers would discuss ways to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

He added they would also discuss the work of the committees approved by the leaders of Sudan and Egypt to resolve the outstanding issues.

Abdel-Halim pointed out that the two sides would discuss regional issues particularly the situation in Libya, Yemen and Syria besides promoting coordination between the two countries in the regional and international forums.

According to the Ambassador, the meeting of the top diplomats would fix the date for convening meetings of the quadripartite committee between the two countries in Khartoum.

Following a meeting held on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa in January, President Omer al-Bashir and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed the tensions between the two courtiers and agreed to form a quadripartite committee to develop a roadmap to restore the relationship to the right track.

The quadripartite committee including the foreign ministers and heads of intelligence from both countries met last February in Cairo and agreed on a number of technical measures to diffuse the tensions.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack Kassala state on the eastern border.

But the main differences remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What happens if President Salva Kiir steps down voluntarily? 2018-05-29 11:56:39 By Luka Kuol Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), Norway. Washington, 28th May 2018 The rapid degeneration of the situation in South Sudan on a trajectory towards the (...)

Sudan is in danger with al-Bashir in power 2018-05-27 12:08:19 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Those who are trying to extricate the sunken ship of Bashir are as if they were plowing in the sea. Do not try to recover the sunken National Islamic Front (NIF)/ National (...)

Turkey and Africa are building a solid partnership 2018-05-24 22:55:24 by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu As Turkey marks the annual Africa Day, I take the opportunity to celebrate Africa’s achievements and rejoice in our developing partnership. Africa’s (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.