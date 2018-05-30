 
 
 
President Kirr rejects Malong’s participation in South Sudan talks

May 29, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir Tuesday has rejected the participation in the IGAD mediated peace revitalization process of a rebel faction under the leadership of the former army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
Former South Sudan army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan speaks at the presidential palace in Juba, November 16, 2017 (ST)

“I hear Paul Malong want to be part of the revitalization forum. They IGAD Council of Ministers came and asked whether he should be allowed to participate in the talks. I told them Malong does not need peace. He wants war," said Kiir.

"He refused me to sign the peace you are revitalizing himself when he was the chief of general staff," he further underscored in remarks delivered during a meeting with the Dinka Council of Elders.

Before to be relieved in May 2017, Malong was a close ally and friend to President Kiir. It was known in Juba he was hostile to 2015 peace deal and he was accused of being behind the clashes that erupted in Juba and led to the collapse of the peace implementation.

By confirming what had been rumoured in Juba against at the time.

The growing divergence between the two men led the security service to suspect his intentions and loyalty towards the president. However, Malong always brushed aside these accusations and stressed his support to President Kiir.

"So how does the person who did not want the peace to be implemented want to be included in the same agreement he rejected? This was what I asked,” said President Kiir.

Several voices in South Sudan welcomed the inclusion of Malong in the peace process despite his heavy past and involvement in the conflict. But, others said the former chief of staff is responsible for war crimes and they want him to be tried.

Kiir told Dinka Council of Elders that he has accepted the cabinet and the parliament to be expanded instead of reduced.

“The country is today at war because some people think they should not have been removed from their positions. So if we remove those who want to be removed in order to have a small, the lean government they are talking, what will say those who will be affected? The solution is to expand the cabinet and the parliament. Was what I have told Nhial and the delegation,” he said referring to his chief negotiation and presidential adviser on foreign affairs, Nhial Deng Nhial.

(ST)

  • 30 May 02:56, by Uncle J

    Fish rots from the head...Addis Ababa peace is rotten, that peace will never make sensible resolutions like Machakos peace deal. Addis Ababa proposes peace topics that do not make sense. Malong just defected and he has not established his group yet how could you negotiate with disorganised group?

    repondre message

  • 30 May 03:38, by One people

    Paul Malong Awan
    please stay away from this peace revitalization process because we all knew you’re the main problem who got our country on too many rebellions, you was thinking that creating to many rebellions in the country can make president Kiir not to remove you from the office of the chief of staff because you think that president Kiir>>

    repondre message

    • 30 May 03:51, by One people

      sees you as the only strong Army chief of staff that can protect our country from rebels. Malong, just think about what you have done to peaceful state name Wau and think when about the word that you have said last time when you said that you will never accept Riek Machar to come back to his country, try to remember when you said you will never accept 2015 peace agreement because you don’t

      repondre message

      • 30 May 04:16, by One people

        rebels to return back to their homes, remember you said you will never rebel against SPLA, now what happened. Malong, the 2015 peace agreement is not belongs to you, it is belongs to the peace owners, let this peace revitalization finish first,than you can go to IGAD and explain to them why you have become a rebel and you were Army chief of staff. Go and ask for your own peace talk

        repondre message

  • 30 May 04:10, by Moluddit Demalou

    Dear Readers.
    Please read and understand the statement constructed by writers before you commented anything here in this website as required. The website need to analyze the comment before displayed publicly, otherwise it victimize website for no reason. Those are antipeace writing element or rebels creating hatred as they left with their greeds.

    repondre message

    • 30 May 04:32, by One people

      Moluddit Demalou

      we all know about this website bagus info, but we just wants to talk. Making sense, not making sense, please discard don’t listen to our comments on this website, we’re just talking for fun, if you pay attention on the comments on this website that meant you’re so dumb and stupid at sum time

      repondre message

    • 30 May 04:42, by Kuch

      Moluddit Demalou,
      You are absolutely spot on chap. SUDAN TRIBUNE & RADIO TAMAZUJ & even Kenyan’s DAILY NATION are pure foreign propaganda machines with some of their own ulterior motives in South Sudan. They often post some controversial news solely to work up some sections of South Sudanese people who are not able to fact-check the contents of their news>>>

      repondre message

      • 30 May 04:50, by Kuch

        but anyway, propaganda is part of a war strategy though. Even these days, the world most used to be trusted news papers like NEW YORK TIMES, Washington Post & others are used to trumpet up wars on countries the corporate America & the West would want a regime change in them just like they did in Libya, Syria, Iraq and so on. It is the way it has been & will continue to be fellows>>>

        repondre message

        • 30 May 04:57, by Kuch

          Paul Malongdit is not anti-peace in our country as it has been propagated or projected to be. Paul Malongdit knows what he is exactly doing. But some anti-peace with own dirty & sinister project in our country & our people want the whole South Sudan population to be at each other’s throats all over the country for them to achieve their own goal to of making our country their new DRC, CAR>>>>

          repondre message

          • 30 May 05:04, by Kuch

            Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan or Ukraine. And then our country would be permanently occupied by the their so-called UN peacekeeping troops like DRC. Some of our traitors & thieves like Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Riek Machar, Majak Agoot & Lam Akol have explicitly let out the handover our of our country to UN administration----UN Trusteeship to be precise. And that is why the US, the UK,>>>

            repondre message

            • 30 May 05:08, by Kuch

              their UN, their NGOs & their creepy allies in between have ganged up with those traitors & thieves, because that is what those foreign hyenas of the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies are desperately after in our country anyway. But they are wasting their damn times & our times>>>

              repondre message

              • 30 May 05:14, by Kuch

                The foreign puppets, thieves & traitors are refusing from coming back to South Sudan because they know, what they have done to our country & our people will come & let them be killed. Instead, they hope, their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies will come & enthrone them into power in our country again & be protected by their so-called UN peacekeepers>>>

                repondre message

                • 30 May 05:19, by Kuch

                  Good luck to our foreign puppets, thieves & traitors though. We will wait for them & even spread a red carpet to welcome them back to their old positions & be protected by their so-called UN peacekeepers or the so-called Rapid Protection Force (RPF) if they can. What country doesn’t have oppositions? In fact, oppositions are good for the country>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 30 May 05:26, by Kuch

                    because the good oppositions keep the ruling party in check by making it accountable, while at the same time offer the alternatives and the citizens chose the best party that gives what they want to hear & protect their interests. But here in South Sudan, every piece of trash would want to have his/her damn own party & be part of the same government?!! It just doesn’t make sense at all>>>

                    repondre message

  • 30 May 04:25, by lino

    Ripped off country!!! Things will not be same as visualized before 2011 Independence Vote!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



