 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 29 May 2018

Urgent action needed to prevent famine in S. Sudan: Oxfam

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 28, 2018 (JUBA) – The British charity, Oxfam, has called for urgent action to prevent millions of people hit by famine in war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 47.4 kb
An aerial view of a UN camp for internally displaced people in South Sudan’s capital, Juba (ST)

Oxfam’s warning follows last week’s report from the Famine Early Warning Network (FEWSNET), which said a fifth of households in Pibor county could already be classed as hitting famine levels of hunger.

Four years of conflict, the reported noted, have depleted food stocks and severely weakened the ability of communities across the country to withstand shocks.

Pibor, which sits in Boma state of South Sudan, has also seen food availability plummet after pests and flooding destroyed harvests.

Boma has frequent and violent cattle raids with neighbouring states.

As the rainy season sets in, however, much of the food people depend on has to be flown from Juba, making it unaffordable for many.

South Sudan was hit by a severe hunger crisis in 2017 with Leer and Mayendit declared in famine. Massive aid efforts helped save lives and avert an even greater crisis but with a last year’s poor harvest and this year’s not due at least until July, South Sudan is facing catastrophe again.

“Waiting for a formal declaration of famine is not good enough. People are already starving and desperate. A woman in Pibor said that her family have resorted to cooking grasses and weeds that are making them sick – but that they have no choice if they want to survive,” said Nicolo Di Marzo, Oxfam’s acting South Sudan director.

“Aid efforts have so far kept famine at bay, but the need is growing at such an alarming rate that Oxfam and other aid organisations are struggling to keep up. We are seeing similarly worrying trends across the country. This is not an isolated problem. Urgent action is needed now to save lives in Pibor and across South Sudan,” he added.

Oxfam said it has deployed emergency response teams to support nutrition centres across Pibor, providing clean water and soap, and working closely with communities to help avoid water-borne diseases like cholera and diarrhoea which can be major killers when people are malnourished.

The latest round of peace talks in Addis Ababa failed to bring an agreement to end four years of the civil war, amid fears any continuation of the conflict will mean more people driven from their lands, more people unable to make a living and more people going hungry.

“Without peace hunger will continue to haunt South Sudan,” Di Marzo.

The regional and wider international community must throw their weight into reinvigorating and redoubling diplomatic action to bring peace to South Sudan, in addition to humanitarian support, Oxfam said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 May 10:35, by Lenin Bull

    Welle! No famine in South Sudan. The rain has now come and our people are busy cultivating. This is not famine/hunger in South Sudan. OXFAM may is in need of more money/dollars and want to use our images/people/country as begging bowel. Good luck OXFAM in your cunning strategy to get money from donors.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan is in danger with al-Bashir in power 2018-05-27 12:08:19 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Those who are trying to extricate the sunken ship of Bashir are as if they were plowing in the sea. Do not try to recover the sunken National Islamic Front (NIF)/ National (...)

Turkey and Africa are building a solid partnership 2018-05-24 22:55:24 by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu As Turkey marks the annual Africa Day, I take the opportunity to celebrate Africa’s achievements and rejoice in our developing partnership. Africa’s (...)

Sudan’s Bashir is playing a dangerous game 2018-05-23 05:09:04 The attempt of the Sudanese president to engage with rival regional interests in a bid to stay in power might fail. By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis is sliding into a dangerous phase. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.