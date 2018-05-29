 
 
 
U.N Security Council felt short of vote to sanction senior South Sudanese officials: diplomat

May 28, 2018 (JUBA) - The United Nations Security is short of a vote it required to impose sanctions on five senior South Sudanese officials, Gordon Buay, an envoy at its embassy in the United States disclosed.

JPEG - 39.2 kb
Ambassador Gordon Buay speaks at the Pittsburgh Darfur Emergency Coalition’s annual forum on 30 April 2017 (ST photo)

Buay, the charge d’ affairs at South Sudan’s embassy in the US, said seven countries made it clear they will not support a U.S resolution calling for travel ban and asset freezes of five South Sudan nationals.

“In order for U.S resolution to be adopted by the Security Council, the U.S must get nine votes out of fifteen. Unfortunately, the U.S failed to get nine. The U.S got only eight,” he told Sudan Tribune Monday.

The diplomat named Russia, China, Bolivia, Kuwait, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea as some of the seven countries which did not support the resolution seeking imposition of sanctions against top officials seen as obstacle to the peace process in the country.

The bid to sanction the officials is the latest by the UN body, which had initially sanctioned several government officials and military officers for playing a negative role in the efforts aimed resolving the conflict through peaceful dialogue and political compromises.

The Council, according to a draft proposal by Washington, seeks to impose sanctions on Defense minister, Kuol Manyang and Cabinet Affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro, former army chief Paul Malong Awan, minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth and the country’s deputy army chief of defense for logistics, Malek Reuben.

The rebel-appointed governor of South Sudan’s Bieh State, Koang Rambang, is also on the list of those listed for possible UN sanctions.

However , while these officials have been accused of obstructing peace efforts and blocking humanitarian assistance to civilians, the Defense minister is accused of having supplied the Sudanese rebel group (SPLA-N) with arms which was in turn used to attack Pagak, leading to the expulsion of the armed opposition groups last year.

Media reports indicate that Security Council is due to meet for negotiations on the draft on Tuesday and a vote is scheduled for Thursday. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass.

The UN sanctioned several senior South Sudanese officials on both sides of the conflict in 2015, but a US bid to impose an arms embargo in December 2016 failed. In 2016, the US imposed a travel ban and asset freezes on six officials from government and the opposition.

General Marial Chaunuong, Gen Jok Riak, and Gen Santino Deng Wol were sanctioned on the government side while General Peter Gatdet, General James Koang Chuol and General Gatwech Dual were sanctioned on the side of the armed opposition movement.

In 2017, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Malek, Malong, and Lueth for playing a negative role in the country’s peace process.

(ST)

  • 29 May 07:52, by South South

    Individuals sanctions are nothing, but another way to encourage the war to continue because 16 wicked factions of rebels will think USA is standing with them. If USA and others need peace to come soon, support IGAD proposal 100%.

    • 29 May 08:10, by Games

      South Shit
      Looks your Cowardice Kuol Manyang Junior, used Sudanes rebells for IO Headquarters fight. Were braves SPL-JCE soliders that you have been bullying others all years along that they liberated the country from Arab?

      • 29 May 08:24, by South South

        Just mentally retarded person is speaking here

    • 29 May 09:00, by padiit gaga

      Sanctions is something. I love it when people vote for it, it was overwhelmed but doesn’t tell the truth, if US stand with u nothing must defeat u remember about US embassy change to Jerusalem how vote for No?many nothing change US decisions. US sanction s.sudan leaders must not be change even though u cry or No one vote for it. It work i love it.

    • 29 May 09:21, by padiit gaga

      SouthSouth
      Individual sanction is something for your uncivilized leadernow the start crying because is bad Igad proposal doesn’t work because it give roght to wrongn side africa cannot solve their own problem because the don’t judge rightthis peace can not be bring to s.sudan by Igad but US. African don’t know how to solve their own problem. This sanction is one who will bring peace from unciviliz

  • 29 May 08:03, by Lenin Bull

    Wise people learn from others’ mistakes, while fools learn from their own mistakes and it is most always too late when one learns own mistake because either he would have been dead or defeated terribly already! Juba government should learn from these recurrent sanctions in New York or else one day Ju ba will regret when it is too late.

  • 29 May 09:29, by Jongo

    Sanction to individuals is personal affairs we don’t care as long as it will not affect the beloved country as large thanks to those who voted against the proposal although Russia,China,Kuwait,Ethiopia & Equatoria Guinea are defending their interest in South Sudan disregard Ivory Coast Thanks to all of them!! USA the big dog,UK the evil & other bitches & inhere An eye for an eye to hell with them

