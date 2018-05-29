May 28, 2018 (JUBA) - The United Nations Security is short of a vote it required to impose sanctions on five senior South Sudanese officials, Gordon Buay, an envoy at its embassy in the United States disclosed.

Ambassador Gordon Buay speaks at the Pittsburgh Darfur Emergency Coalition’s annual forum on 30 April 2017 (ST photo)

Buay, the charge d’ affairs at South Sudan’s embassy in the US, said seven countries made it clear they will not support a U.S resolution calling for travel ban and asset freezes of five South Sudan nationals.

“In order for U.S resolution to be adopted by the Security Council, the U.S must get nine votes out of fifteen. Unfortunately, the U.S failed to get nine. The U.S got only eight,” he told Sudan Tribune Monday.

The diplomat named Russia, China, Bolivia, Kuwait, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea as some of the seven countries which did not support the resolution seeking imposition of sanctions against top officials seen as obstacle to the peace process in the country.

The bid to sanction the officials is the latest by the UN body, which had initially sanctioned several government officials and military officers for playing a negative role in the efforts aimed resolving the conflict through peaceful dialogue and political compromises.

The Council, according to a draft proposal by Washington, seeks to impose sanctions on Defense minister, Kuol Manyang and Cabinet Affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro, former army chief Paul Malong Awan, minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth and the country’s deputy army chief of defense for logistics, Malek Reuben.

The rebel-appointed governor of South Sudan’s Bieh State, Koang Rambang, is also on the list of those listed for possible UN sanctions.

However , while these officials have been accused of obstructing peace efforts and blocking humanitarian assistance to civilians, the Defense minister is accused of having supplied the Sudanese rebel group (SPLA-N) with arms which was in turn used to attack Pagak, leading to the expulsion of the armed opposition groups last year.

Media reports indicate that Security Council is due to meet for negotiations on the draft on Tuesday and a vote is scheduled for Thursday. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass.

The UN sanctioned several senior South Sudanese officials on both sides of the conflict in 2015, but a US bid to impose an arms embargo in December 2016 failed. In 2016, the US imposed a travel ban and asset freezes on six officials from government and the opposition.

General Marial Chaunuong, Gen Jok Riak, and Gen Santino Deng Wol were sanctioned on the government side while General Peter Gatdet, General James Koang Chuol and General Gatwech Dual were sanctioned on the side of the armed opposition movement.

In 2017, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Malek, Malong, and Lueth for playing a negative role in the country’s peace process.

(ST)