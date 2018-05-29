Sudan accuses SRF of intending to intensify the war



May 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government on Monday accused the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) of having a deliberate intent to intensify the war.

In a joint statement on Sunday, leaders of the SRF’s two factions, Malik Agar and Minni Minnawi, stressed commitment to armed struggle as a legitimate means of resistance against the Sudanese government.

They pointed the rebel umbrella bears full responsibility for the armed actions against the government, saying they would lay down arms only after achieving comprehensive and just peace.

Member of the government delegation to the Two Areas talks Abdel-Rahman Abu Median said the SRF leaders’ statements points that they are preparing to carry out military actions.

He pointed out that the government seeks to achieve peace but wouldn’t overlook intentions of the rebel movements, saying they became convinced that the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) doesn’t want peace.

Abu Median added the SPLM-N call for peace is nothing but an attempt to win time to reunite its factions to wage the war.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

SRF is a coalition established in 2011 between rebel groups in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile including the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Sudan Liberation Movement/SLM-AW led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nour and SLM-MM led by Minni Minnawi and the SPLM-N.

Divergences appeared within the SRF groups in October 2015 when the three groups from Darfur region, JEM, SLM-AW and SLM-MM, issued a statement announcing the appointment of the leader of JEM, Gibril Ibrahim, as chairman of the rebel umbrella.

The SRF split in October 2015 into two factions one headed by Gibril Ibrahim and the second by Malik Agar after a difference over the chairmanship of the rebel alliance.

In October 2017, the SRF Gibril held its general conference in Paris. The rebel alliance leaders unanimously elected Minni Minnawi as a new chairman for the umbrella organization.

