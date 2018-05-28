May 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Ireland is providing financial support worth 200,000 Euros to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-led High Level Revitalisation Forum (HLRF) of the agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan.
- The High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) at the African Union Hall, Addis Ababa (Getty)
The Executive Secretary of the regional bloc, Mahboub Maalim ambassador of Ireland to Ethiopia, Sonja Hyland signed the financing agreement in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia last week.
Maalim said as a protracted process, no amount of support is modest, expressing his gratitude to the Irish envoy for the support.
Meanwhile the embassy of Ireland, in a tweet, said they were “very pleased to sign Ireland’s first financing agreement with IGAD”.
“IGAD is playing a vital role in revitalizing the South Sudan peace process. Without peace, the humanitarian crisis cannot be resolved”, it added.
On Tuesday last week, the rival parties in South Sudan peace talks concluded the Second Phase of the HLRF without striking a deal on the implementation of governance and security arrangements.
South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013, after a political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Machar, leaving tens of thousands dead and millions displaced.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan is in danger with al-Bashir in power 2018-05-27 12:08:19 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Those who are trying to extricate the sunken ship of Bashir are as if they were plowing in the sea. Do not try to recover the sunken National Islamic Front (NIF)/ National (...)
Turkey and Africa are building a solid partnership 2018-05-24 22:55:24 by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu As Turkey marks the annual Africa Day, I take the opportunity to celebrate Africa’s achievements and rejoice in our developing partnership. Africa’s (...)
Sudan’s Bashir is playing a dangerous game 2018-05-23 05:09:04 The attempt of the Sudanese president to engage with rival regional interests in a bid to stay in power might fail. By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis is sliding into a dangerous phase. (...)
MORE