Ireland supports IGAD Revitalization Forum for S. Sudan

May 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Ireland is providing financial support worth 200,000 Euros to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-led High Level Revitalisation Forum (HLRF) of the agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan.

JPEG - 18.3 kb
The High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) at the African Union Hall, Addis Ababa (Getty)

The Executive Secretary of the regional bloc, Mahboub Maalim ambassador of Ireland to Ethiopia, Sonja Hyland signed the financing agreement in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia last week.

Maalim said as a protracted process, no amount of support is modest, expressing his gratitude to the Irish envoy for the support.

Meanwhile the embassy of Ireland, in a tweet, said they were “very pleased to sign Ireland’s first financing agreement with IGAD”.

“IGAD is playing a vital role in revitalizing the South Sudan peace process. Without peace, the humanitarian crisis cannot be resolved”, it added.

On Tuesday last week, the rival parties in South Sudan peace talks concluded the Second Phase of the HLRF without striking a deal on the implementation of governance and security arrangements.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013, after a political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Machar, leaving tens of thousands dead and millions displaced.

(ST)

  • 28 May 11:35, by Kuch

    "Ireland supports IGAD Revitalization Forum for S. Sudan"
    Irish people, keep your money fellows. South Sudanese people appreciate your generosity. We don’t want it for now & we may not even want it in future; reason, pure HATRED & RACISM. We here fellows, we are racists----we don’t marry *white Americans, English people, their so-called juus---we marry the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan>>>>

    repondre message

  • 28 May 11:48, by Lenin Bull

    Ireland please, your money will be used to boost and promote positions of business activities in Ethiopia( Ahahaaa Desalegn Hotel, Zenawi Hotel, and may be soon Abbi Hotel)! This hotel costs million US$ per night. No peace will come from Addis Ababa.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
