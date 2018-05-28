 
 
 
Kenya's Odinga meets S. Sudan's Kiir over civil war

May 27, 2018 (JUBA) – Raila Odinga, the Kenyan opposition leader who now serves as his country’s special envoy to South Sudan on Thursday held a seven-hour meeting with President Salva Kiir.

JPEG - 21 kb
Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga meets President Salva Kiir in Juba last week (Nation Photo)

Odinga was accompanied to the South Sudan capital, Juba by his lawyer Paul Mwangi and the Suna East legislator, Junet Mohamed.

The two leaders reportedly discussed ways of resolving the civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The Kenyan opposition leader is also scheduled to travel to South Africa to meet the exiled former South Sudanese first vice-president Riek Machar.

Meanwhile, the Machar-led rebels welcomed Kenya’s move to involved Odinga in the negotiations for peace in the war-hit nation.

The group, however, insists that Machar, who is in South Africa, be released and allowed to sit in the talks. They have said that this would reduce the time needed to bring calm to South Sudan.

“We are aware that Raila met President Salva Kiir in Juba, and we are looking forward to a meeting with Dr Machar too. We hope that this initiative is further helped by Kenya by authorising Raila to try and bridge the gap,” Henry Odwar, a member of the Machar-led group.

Odwar and a team of the armed opposition negotiators leading the efforts to find a lasting solution were in Nairobi on Sunday to brief the South Sudanese living in Kenya on the progress of the peace talks mediated by the regional bloc (IGAD).

(ST)

  • 28 May 10:40, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    We need peace. May God change the hearts of our leaders (those in Government and Opposition) to put the interest of the nation first.

    repondre message

  • 28 May 11:07, by Lenin Bull

    I thought Mr.Raila Amolo Odinga was People’s President in the Republic of Kenya! How comes he is now becoming peace mediator in South Sudan? Why has he reduced himself to that level? Kenya is very smart to try to solve its recurrent problem of Raila by engaging him in South Sudan and take international focus away from kenya! Good idea. But the idiots in South Sudan don’t realize!

    repondre message

  • 28 May 11:13, by Lenin Bull

    Raila will complicate the peace process in South Sudan as he is well known of favoring anti-government groups all over Africa. He did this Morgan Tshangriya in Zimbabwe, Ouattara in Cote D’Ivoire, and Adama in the Gambia. Raila’s mediation for peace in South Sudan sounds ominous to some of us who know him for years now!

    repondre message

  • 28 May 12:44, by Eastern

    Raila Odinga is wasting his time! Kiir is a recalcitrant man who believes he’s the Alpha and the Omega of the monstrous party, the SPLM. He even made it clear that he was the "midwife"of this nefarious party!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
