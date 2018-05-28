UN sanctions South Sudan’s Defense minister

May 27, 2018 (NEW YORK) - The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has sanctioned South Sudan’s Defence minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk for violating the cessation of hostilities agreement.

South Sudan’s defence minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk, on 4 September 2010 (ST)

“Under (Gen) Juuk’s command, SPLA [Sudan People’s Liberation Army] forces violated the agreement on cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and humanitarian access signed between government and rebels in 2017,” partly reads the UNSC’s statement.

The 15-member Council’s statement came in the wake of a meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York on Saturday.

Juk, the Security Council said, provided military support to the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-North (SPLM/A-N) to attack the town of Pagak, a South Sudan rebel base near the Ethiopian border.

The UN body also sanctioned South Sudan’s Cabinet Affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro for threatening critical journalists in the country.

“Minister Lomoro threatened the press, obstructs humanitarian missions, and threatened to eliminate the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM),” it stated, adding, “Lomoro also obstructed the activities of the UNMISS”.

The conduct of these leaders, UNSC said, fuelled South Sudan’s ongoing civil war.

Meanwhile, sanctions were imposed on Gen Koang Rambang Cho, a rebel official accused of leading a recent attack in Bieh state.

“He ordered his forces to restrict the moment of people working in humanitarian organisations. He was responsible for the detention of the two pilots delivering aid, obstructing their humanitarian activities,” the UNSC statement further stressed.

In the past, however, the warring factions had violated several ceasefire accords, despite threats of sanctions from the mediators.

South Sudan has been in turmoil since a civil war broke out on December 2013, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions. However, a peace deal signed in August 2015 between the rival factions led to the establishment of a transitional unity government in April, but it could not hold after renewed fighting broke out in July 2016.

(ST)