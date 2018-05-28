 
 
 
UN sanctions South Sudan’s Defense minister

May 27, 2018 (NEW YORK) - The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has sanctioned South Sudan’s Defence minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk for violating the cessation of hostilities agreement.

South Sudan’s defence minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk, on 4 September 2010 (ST)

“Under (Gen) Juuk’s command, SPLA [Sudan People’s Liberation Army] forces violated the agreement on cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and humanitarian access signed between government and rebels in 2017,” partly reads the UNSC’s statement.

The 15-member Council’s statement came in the wake of a meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York on Saturday.

Juk, the Security Council said, provided military support to the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-North (SPLM/A-N) to attack the town of Pagak, a South Sudan rebel base near the Ethiopian border.

The UN body also sanctioned South Sudan’s Cabinet Affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro for threatening critical journalists in the country.

“Minister Lomoro threatened the press, obstructs humanitarian missions, and threatened to eliminate the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM),” it stated, adding, “Lomoro also obstructed the activities of the UNMISS”.

The conduct of these leaders, UNSC said, fuelled South Sudan’s ongoing civil war.

Meanwhile, sanctions were imposed on Gen Koang Rambang Cho, a rebel official accused of leading a recent attack in Bieh state.

“He ordered his forces to restrict the moment of people working in humanitarian organisations. He was responsible for the detention of the two pilots delivering aid, obstructing their humanitarian activities,” the UNSC statement further stressed.

In the past, however, the warring factions had violated several ceasefire accords, despite threats of sanctions from the mediators.

South Sudan has been in turmoil since a civil war broke out on December 2013, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions. However, a peace deal signed in August 2015 between the rival factions led to the establishment of a transitional unity government in April, but it could not hold after renewed fighting broke out in July 2016.

(ST)

  • 28 May 08:33, by Theone

    I don’t care who are they sanctioning as long as they include GRAND THIEVES(UGLIEST Nyandendeng and son)

    • 28 May 09:08, by padiit gaga

      I like this sanction because these people listen with their eyes.Now in Juba Dinka depressed by hungry the robber food from Hotel when you order food and leave it on table to wash your hands Dinka steal your food on the table now it became problem in Juba because of Dinka who depressed of war and hungry if you order food you don’t wash your hands if you see them u eat with unwashed hands.

    • 28 May 09:27, by Joyuma John

      Dear south Sudanese, let us not dwell on celebrating nonsense, sanctioning Kuol Manyang or whoever can not help our current situation in anyways, else it may increase problem further more, it was not a first time to sanction an official in either government side or IO side and this does not help us out of this problem. we are doom!

  • 28 May 08:47, by Mike Mike

    Sanction is not the solution to end these crisis of South Sudan. The only viable option or solution that is expected from you as UN Body is to convince the two warring parties to minimised their hostility against each other to accept peace in order for this suffering to stop.

    • 28 May 09:01, by Kuch

      Mike Mike,
      If you believe in the so-called UN? Then go & ask your Gods again. The so-called *israel* ’bombed innocent Palestinians less than a month ago’ and your so-called US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between kept quiet. But when it comes to South Sudan & the South Sudanese people,s; then the evil white Americans>>>

      • 28 May 09:08, by Kuch

        their evil juus, their gulf Arab states, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned arabs of North Sudan & some of their creepy allies in between. Then the evils think we can welcome them into our country. Who wants to live with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states, their cloned arabs of North Sudan & some of their creepy allies like *ethiopia (Abesh)>>>

        • 28 May 09:20, by Kuch

          or Kenya? Fellows, WAR is here. Who says, we don’t want the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies like Abeshas (ethiopians), Bantus & some of their creepy allies in between. Fellows, we are going to bomb you. Get the hell out of our country & over our people, reason we don’t like fools; pure HATRED & RACISM>>>

      • 28 May 09:20, by padiit gaga

        Kuch
        Sanction is the solution for this uncivilized president who hear with his eyes.sanction for oil,bane and other individual sanction is good i love white people because the judge right.This evil empire of dinka must be destroy with hungry they will all run away to camp because Goss has No budgets the oil is closed where budgets come from till theevil president accept peace. I love it i love it.

  • 28 May 09:12, by marial-akol

    ahahahah!UN is a fishy world body I never trusted since its arrive to this country. it is just a business agency who wanted to prolong this war by any means. I believe that no one will gains anything in the current war whether opposition or the government but the UN and its partners in the region. I am appealing to my dear s. Sudanese to change their hearts and sit down to solve this problem.

  • 28 May 09:19, by Lenin Bull

    The US has gone bizarre in its quest for " bogus peace" in South Sudan in such a way it is becoming clear that it is no longer peace that US wants but a cover up for regime change and a strategy for state failure. If the Defense Minister of a sovereign country is sanctioned for defending that country that speaks volume for independent analysts.

  • 28 May 09:23, by Lenin Bull

    The US cannot continue this way meddling in internal South Sudan governance, defense, laws, administration, etc! This to me means South Sudan should not manage itself, should not defend itself, but should only be paralyzed for UN, and NGOs infiltrated with CIAs, MI6,and security operatives of other countries to move around, survey, and conquer!

  • 28 May 09:31, by Lenin Bull

    Hon.Kuol Manyang of defense, and Hon.Dr.Martino Elia Lomoro are doing their right jobs under the Sunday which are being done in the same way in other countries including this Gad damned US. US threatened and by-passed the UN in 2001 after 9/11" Either you are with us or with terrorists. No middle ground. America will not distinguish between terrorists and those who harbor them." G.Bush Jr.

  • 28 May 09:36, by Lenin Bull

    " When it comes to defense and security interests of America, the US will not take permission from anybody." G.Bush Jr. What are we being lectured here idiots? No country wait for other countries to be told on what to do when it comes to its defense, security interests, etc unless if that country is composed of people dead from neck-up. The US is simply harassing and bullying South Sudan.

