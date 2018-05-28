SPLM-N Agar denies its return to Sudan



May 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar Sunday dismissed press reports claiming that its Vice-Chairperson Yasir Arman would return soon to Khartoum and accused the security service of fabricating the fake news.

On its issue of Sunday, Al-Watan daily newspaper reported that Arman would head an advance delegation to prepare the return of the SPLM-N political and military leadership to the country after waging a seven-war against the regime in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

"What Al-Watan reported on the arrival to Khartoum of an SPLM advance delegation led by the Vice-Chairperson and others, is an abomination fabricated by the security apparatus, in which it used an affiliated newspaper".

"Our position is known and clear, we stand by calls for building a broad front to resist the regime, and we join our hands with the hands of our people and none other," further stressed a statement issued by the SPLM-N Agar.

Arman recently issued a paper about the Sudan general elections of 2020. The rebel leader said their group can take part in the electoral process, if the regime signs a comprehensive peace agreement with the opposition, restores freedoms and set up needed conditions for free and fair elections.

This position is also shared by the National Umma Party and some leaders of the Sudanese Congress Party which remains divided over the issue.

The statement underscored that the SPLM-N Agar leadership nowadays is taking part in the Sudan Call meetings in Paris to "build a wider front to resist the regime".

Further, the rebel group recalled the recent clashes with the Sudanese government forces in the Blue Nile state stressing the continuation of their political stance "in the trench of the people" to achieve peace, justice and democracy.

Following the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement with the government in January 2011, Arman and Pagan Amum led an SPLM delegation to prepare the group’s return to the country.

(ST)