 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 27 May 2018

US sanctions delaying peace talks, says S. Sudan official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 26, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Sanctions imposed on South Sudanese government by the United States are encouraging rebels to stall at peace talks, a South Sudanese official said on Saturday.

JPEG - 87.3 kb
A general view of the closing session of the IGAD brokered second phase of the HLRF on 23 May 2018 - (Photo Ethiopian FM)

South Sudan’s envoy to Ethiopia and the African Union, James Morgan said the imposed arms embargo and individual sanctions slapped on some government officials have delayed the peace process.

He, however, said South Sudan government was ready to accept peace proposals in line with the country’s constitutional process.

Morgan further said the Juba government is prepared to adopt proposals capable of bridging gaps with the rebels, citing the move to reform the army and their representation in the national assembly.

In an interview with the VOA last week, Brian Shukan, a director of the office of the US special envoy for South Sudan said plans are underway to impose sanctions on individuals seen to be blocking the peace process.

"We have taken an approach using sanctions where we want to apply pressure and also to hold people accountable," said Shukan.

On Tuesday, Rival parties in South Sudan peace talks concluded the Second Phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) without striking a deal on the implementation of the governance and security arrangements.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013, after a political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Machar, leaving tens of thousands dead and millions displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan is in danger with al-Bashir in power 2018-05-27 12:08:19 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Those who are trying to extricate the sunken ship of Bashir are as if they were plowing in the sea. Do not try to recover the sunken National Islamic Front (NIF)/ National (...)

Turkey and Africa are building a solid partnership 2018-05-24 22:55:24 by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu As Turkey marks the annual Africa Day, I take the opportunity to celebrate Africa’s achievements and rejoice in our developing partnership. Africa’s (...)

Sudan’s Bashir is playing a dangerous game 2018-05-23 05:09:04 The attempt of the Sudanese president to engage with rival regional interests in a bid to stay in power might fail. By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis is sliding into a dangerous phase. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.