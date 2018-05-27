May 26, 2018 (KAMPALA) – Police in Uganda have arrested nine South Sudanese refugees for leading riots and damaging equipment of a humanitarian agency in the West Nile district of Arua.

South Sudanese refugees carrying Core Relief Items walk down a road in Bidibidi refugee settlement, Yumbe District, Northern Region, Uganda. (UNHCR/David Azia)

An alleged delay in the supply of food rations caused the riots.

The West Nile regional police spokesperson, Josephine Angucia was quoted saying the South Sudanese refugees broke into the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) stores, stealing food items, wheel barrows, hoes, slashers, three computers, tarpaulin and spray cans.

"When police swung into action, the riots were stopped. Nine suspects were arrested and detained at Yoro base camp police station pending transfer to Arua CPS [Central Police Station]," she told Xinhua.

According to the police, 11 wheelbarrows, 11 hoes, 9 slashes, some electric items and computer accessories have been recovered.

"Refugees are advised to use proper channels of sharing their grievances through their leaders to the concerned authorities instead of taking the law into their hands," said Angucia.

"When some continue to misbehave and not abide by our laws and procedures, they will be arrested and prosecuted according to Ugandan laws," she added.

Last year, WFP announced a food aid cut by 50% to hundreds of thousands of refugees living in Uganda, citing financial constraints.

(ST)