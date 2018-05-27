 
 
 
Sunday 27 May 2018

China donates 2,048 tonnes rice to South Sudan

May 26, 2018 (JUBA) - China has handed over 2,048 tonnes of rice to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to assist millions of people affected by the conflict in war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 75.3 kb
People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

The donation is reportedly part of 8,800 tonnes of rice Beijing pledged to the young nation in 2017 to fight severe food shortage.

South Sudan is in the midst of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis driven by three years of brutal civil war. More than 7 million people are currently food insecure in South Sudan and China’s recent food aid would rescue thousands of hungry people from starving.

According to WFP officials, the Chinese donation would help provide emergency food aid to some 136,000 people for a one month period.

He Xiangdong, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, said the contribution is part of China’s efforts to support the world’s youngest country to overcome the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The chairperson of South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC), Manase Lomole said cooperation between Juba and Beijing have been fruitful and should be strengthened to benefit the people of both countries.

(ST)

  • 27 May 07:34, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Be careful. The Chinese want to export plastic rice to South Sudan to cause infertility among the population. These rice should be taken to Warrap, Aweil, Gogrial to feed those predatory lazy insects.

