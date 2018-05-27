Ethiopia seizes illegal weapons on Sudan border



May 26, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopian security forces seized over hundred guns and ammunition smuggled from neighbouring Sudan.

According to the Ethiopian News Agency, the security forces in Amhara regional state in northern Ethiopia captured 116 guns and thousands of bullets smuggled from Sudan.

The three-day operation involved the region’s security forces and the Ethiopian army said the Chief of West Metema locality police, Aberaraw Yehuala.

The police official said three lorry drivers have been arrested in connection with the weapon trafficking operation.

In reaction to this development, the security authorities enhanced the security measures at the checkpoints on the border with Sudan.

The two country have a security cooperation agreement.

The official agency didn’t provide further details on the destination of the lorries loaded with the sized weapons.

(ST)