Sudan’s NCP calls on political forces to participate in 2020 elections

May 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) Saturday has called on all political parties to participate in the 2020 elections.

An official closes a ballot box following the end of elections in Khartoum on 16 April 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

During a meeting with his party’s student sector, NCP political secretary Abdel-Rahman al-Khidir said the main objective of the 2020 elections is to make the ballot boxes the only means for the peaceful transfer of power.

He expressed his party’s readiness to run for the presidential and parliamentary elections, saying the 2020 elections must be held on its scheduled timeframe.

Al-Khidir praised the political parties who decided to participate in the elections.

Last month, a coalition of some opposition left parties, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), announced the boycott of the 2020 elections, saying it won’t meet with the ruling party to discuss these elections.

On the other hand, several opposition groups that are part of the opposition Sudan Call forces consider participating in the next general presidential elections in 2020 if the regime of President Omer al-Bashir provides needed guarantees for a fair election and ensures freedoms.

(ST)