 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 27 May 2018

Security Council likely to slap sanctions on senior South Sudan officials

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Nikki R. Haley, United States Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on 7 February 2017 (UN Photo)
May 26, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - United Nations Security Council is expected to impose sanctions on South Sudanese government officials including Defence Minister and Minister of Cabinet Affairs who chairs the government delegation to the peace revitalization forum.

The 15-member body on 31 May will adopt a resolution renewing the measures related to targeted sanctions in order to support the search for an inclusive and sustainable peace in South Sudan.

The United States which is the penholder on South Sudan circulated a draft resolution on 25 May at an informal meeting. The adoption requires nine Yes votes out of the 15 total votes.

The draft resolution seen by Sudan Tribune provides to renew until 31 May 2019 the targeted sanctions including ban travel and asset freeze, to extend until 30 June 2019 the mandate of the Panel of Experts and to impose sanctions on five officials from the government and one from the rebel side.

According to the draft resolution the list includes SPLM-IO Governor of Bieh State Koang Rambang Chol, Kuol Manyang Juuk South Sudan Defence Minister, Malek Reuben Riak Rengu, Deputy Chief of Defence for Logistics in South Sudan’s army, Martin Elia Lomuro, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Michael Makuei Lueth Minister of Information and Gen Paul Malong Awan Former SPLA Chief of Staff sacked by Kiir in May 2017.

Awan, Lueth and Rengu are already blacklisted by the U.S. administration for their roles in destabilizing South Sudan.

For the rebel commander, Chol is sanctioned for ordering to restrict the movement of humanitarian workers. "He was responsible for the detention of two (Kenyan) pilots delivering aid, obstructing their humanitarian activities" last February.

The resolution said the head of the government negotiating team Lomuro "threatened members of the press, obstructed humanitarian missions, and threatened to eliminate the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM). Lomuro also obstructed the activities of UNMISS".

Regarding the defence minister, the draft resolution says under his command the army violated the ceasefire of December 2017 by attacking civilians. But also the SPLA expanded or extended the conflict through offensives in Pagak.

The resolution further says the South Sudanese defence minister supplied the Sudanese rebel of the SPLM-N with military equipment in violation of the 2015 peace agreement.

LOBBYING SECURITY COUNCIL

The Deputy head of the South Sudan mission to the United Nations told Juba in a note dated on 25 May the Security Council would likely adopt the resolution.

"From the way some members of Security Council spoke during the Panel of Experts report, the draft will likely pass as the penholder only requires 9 yes votes out of the 15 total votes," said the south Sudanese diplomat in its note seen by Sudan Tribune.

The diplomat advised to reach out China and Russia asking them to use their veto vote.

She further recommended that Juba lobbies the Council members in a way to prevent the penholder, the United States from getting the nine votes required to pass the resolution.

So, the note recommended to particularly contact two African non-permanent members of the Council- Cote d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea - to request them to abstain during the vote. The two countries reportedly are in favour of the targeted sanctions.

Also, it considered good to reach the other non-permanent countries including Bolivia, Ethiopia; Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Peru, Poland and Sweden to convince them to not support the draft resolution.

In a recent interview with the VOA, Brian Shukan, director of the office of the U.S. Special Envoy for South Sudan said they want to impose sanctions on individuals seen to be blocking the peace process.

"We have taken an approach using sanctions where we want to apply pressure and also to hold people accountable," said Shukan.

Also, UK special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Christopher Trott approved the approach.

"We are in the process of looking [for] ways in which we can introduce sanctions on individuals, both for corrupt practices and for obstructing the peace process," he told VOA.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 May 05:30, by Mayendit

    The UN Security Council are not the one who prepares list of the South Sudanese Officials to be sanction but the SPLA IO, SPLM Detainees led by Majak Agoot. The rebels of Riek Machar and Majak Agoot are the one who prepares lists of the people whom gets sanction likewise, the groups of Twic East of Jonglei State gave the name of Michael Makuei Lueth and Kuol Manyang Juuk and more are coming.

    repondre message

  • 27 May 05:54, by Mayendit

    If you trust Gordon Buay Malek, Majak Agot, Mabior Garang, Riek Machar, Peter Gatdet Yaka, Ayii Akol Akol, THomas Cirillo, Pagan Amum, Lam Akol perhaps, you will be able to puts your trustworthy on Hyenas and the Lions. These people would never be trust belief me. The problems in Juba’s government is the way they ignored everythings and this is why some people stolen money and they gets away with

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Turkey and Africa are building a solid partnership 2018-05-24 22:55:24 by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu As Turkey marks the annual Africa Day, I take the opportunity to celebrate Africa’s achievements and rejoice in our developing partnership. Africa’s (...)

Sudan’s Bashir is playing a dangerous game 2018-05-23 05:09:04 The attempt of the Sudanese president to engage with rival regional interests in a bid to stay in power might fail. By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis is sliding into a dangerous phase. (...)

Salva Kiir’s cunning strategy 2018-05-19 07:40:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir likes to preach democracy to confuse people, looks for ways to legitimize his atrocious regime, uses deception to promote his despotism, and calculatingly waits for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.