Sudan is in danger with al-Bashir in power

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

Those who are trying to extricate the sunken ship of Bashir are as if they were plowing in the sea. Do not try to recover the sunken National Islamic Front (NIF)/ National Congress Party (NCP) ship carrying the hapless hopeless Génocidaire Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir.

Oh Sudanese political opposition please you should not try to lift and recover the sunken ship carrying the genocidal criminal Omer al-Bashir and his corrupt entourage. The ship will remain submerged under the waves to go to the seabed and to be prey to whales and the rest of the sea population and the creatures of the turbulent Ocean, Go willing.

This article comes against the background of many events, the bitter situations in the Sudanese political arena coincided with the renewed violence of the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) against the population of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) camps in the Darfur region, specifically in the state of Central Darfur where the Janjaweed militias, Directly under the command of Omer al-Bashir, fired live ammunition at the civilian citizens of women and children and the elderly and wounded others some of whom seriously. The army and police have participated in the massacres. Hence, this is an Anger driven article.

Those heinous events have provoked the souls and almost broken the heart in view of the brutality accompanied against humanity and innocent noncombatant civilians.

Let us recall remembering the Crimes Perpetrated by NIF/NCP regime over the decades of their rule of Sudan. It is no secret that the regime of genocide and ethnic cleansing, since the first day of its odious era, aimed at clashing with the Sudanese people. It began with the overthrowing of the democratically elected government and undermining its institutions along with the execution of the martyr medical doctor Dr. Ali Fadl in the infamous “Ghost Houses” followed through by the summary execution of the honorable 28 Sudanese army officers during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Furthermore, the blood thirsty National Islamic Front (NIF) killed the Sudanese civilians who were martyred in the territory of Kajbar in the far Northern region of Sudan as well as annihilating the Beja people in Port Sudan. Moreover, Omer al-Bashir decided to silence the voices that calling for their basic citizenship rights in the region of Darfur by ethnic cleansing and mass Genocide along with war crimes and human rights abuses against populations in the wide swaths of Blue Nile, the Nuba Mountains, and forced the citizens of Southern part of the Sudan through racist warfare and making unity repulsive and they opted for the secession of their Southern region to establish the state of South Sudan. The regime of the National Islamic Front (NIF)/ National Congress Party (NCP) Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) Syndicate has continued through its criminal stations, aiming at taming the Sudanese public represented in its political opposition outlets. The (NCP) regime has applied the tools of suppression of freedoms, the oppression of women and arbitrarily sacking in mass of the civil service employees as well as individuals in the regular armed forces under the pretext of empowerment and enabling the members of the Islamic Movement who have no knowledge or experience in management affairs in the civil service. Thus, World witnessed the human misery in Sudan with a resultant number of refugees and forcibly displaced persons (IDPs) to more than eight million Sudanese who survived the ordeals of ethnic cleansing and genocide and who have been subjected to all forms of injustices, atrocious hostility carried out by proxy tribal Janjaweed militias loyal to the Genocidal criminal, fugitive from the International Justice Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his corrupt criminal entourage. That criminal regime which proved itself as a perpetrator of ethnic cleansing and genocide and open hostility towards the people of Sudan, it unashamedly named itself metaphorically, the National Salvation Revolution (NSR)!

The (NCP) regime has become a prior entity suffering external isolation, economic boycotts and its situation is worsened further by the International Criminal Court (ICC) indictment of Omer al-Bashir. This, as expected, has cast a grim dark shadow over Sudan’s relations with the outside world. Great economic opportunities have been wasted as a result of this could have been instrumental in supporting economic growth and sustainable development in the country. Today, Sudan is a country at a critical juncture caused by the political, economic and social crises that the inept regime has created over its near three lean decades of arbitrary rule. This is clearly manifested in the economic disaster that struck the country especially in the past few weeks and continues to cast a negative shadow on the lives of the citizens the majority of whom unable to secure a daily meal for their families, let alone other vital lifesaving services such as health, transport, potable drinking water for human beings and animals let alone fuel and electricity.

One of the wonders of the world is that the ruling regime, which has succeeded in destroying the country of Sudan, displacing and killing citizens for nearly 30 years, wants its genocidal leader, Omar al-Bashir, to run for another presidential term in the so-called 2020 elections. More surprisingly, those who call themselves political opponents have announced that they will participate in those elections. However, if the matter has stopped at the foregoing state, though unacceptable, but only shunned but thing which is troubling is that some elements of the Sudanese political scene have recently announced that they are in their way for peaceful partnership with the regime of Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir to save Sudan from the total collapse as the result of the current economic situation which is part and parcel of the abject and Chronic political failure of the regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) and its predecessor the National Islamic Front (NIF) and its ilk.

At this juncture, the people of remaining Sudan have no alternative to remain anymore viable but work harder with the view to uproot and demise of the corrupt failed criminal regime and throw it into the dustbin of history. This longing will only be achieved through sacrifice, which requires the solidarity of all the Sudanese people represented by the citizens throughout the country, the political opposition in its both civilian, the armed components , the remaining loyalists compatriot of the Sudanese Armed Force (SAF) and the police and other regular forces in a great revolution that re-remembers the revolutions of the Sudanese people in October 21, 1964, April 1985, and the Intifada of 2013, and this is not impossible, despite the degree of evil in this bloodthirsty regime, which uses tribal militias such as the former Janjaweed being cloned to become the notorious so-called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) directly under the Command of Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir to protect him.

To achieve the foregoing upfront, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front or the Sudan Call Forces are working side by side with all the serious opposition forces to overthrow the regime of ethnic cleansing and genocide for the aim of establishment of a transitional government that will be tasked with holding the Constitutional Conference and resolving issues of democratic transformation and the peaceful transfer of power through Democratic free, fair and transparent general elections which are under international neutral observers .

The question poses itself while condemning the positions of some of the Sudanese political opposition members who stated that their parties will participate in the so-called elections in 2020, as to whether they have forgotten the tragedies of the Sudanese people during the lean years of the rule of the regime which calls itself Islamic falsely and disregarded those crimes committed by its leader Omer al-Bashir in the right of the Sudanese civilian citizens. Is not it required of them to be ashamed of these shameful positions, which are nothing but betrayal of the victims and denial of the Covenant?

The foregoing events should compel the Sudanese opposition factions to seek the appropriate ways and means to retaliate and revenge rather than giving Lifeline for the Sinking Boat of Omer al-Bashir and his regime.

The movements that took up arms in defense of the rights of their peoples when the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) declared that it will not negotiate with those who do not bear arms because the then Brigadier Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir came by means of weapons and therefore the rebels who bear arms will not surrender to the enemy, leaving all that legacy of struggle and political balance that continued for More than 15 years as of 2018 since the outbreak of the Revolution of the marginalized people against the tyranny of ruling regime of so called National Islamic Front (NIF) led by genocidal criminal Omer al-Bashir would not collapse and go unheeded to the dustbin of history. That is not regrettable. It is a great revolution and its amber remains glowing until victory and the eyes of the cowards and the losers suffer insomnia and lack of sleep.

The ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) led by the genocidal criminal is very deceptive and cannot be trusted and believed what it says or sign of agreements and the evidence of that is the criminal attack on the internally displaced camps in the Khamsa Dagayig camp (translated five minutes) near the city of Zalingei, central Darfur state killing a young lady and injured scores of people seriously Monday in an attack by the militias of the Rapid Support Force (RSF) and as well as the attack of the Aradeiba IDPs Camp in the Garsila region of central Darfur where three displaced persons were killed and injuring others following an attack.

The (NCP) regime has continued its war crimes in Darfur region where the armed forces in Darfur on Wednesday accused government support forces of involvement in the killing of three displaced persons and injuring others following an attack on the "Aradeiba" camp for displaced people in the Garsila region of central Darfur.

It was the second such incident this week after a woman was killed and two others wounded last Monday in an attack by a rapid support force on a five-minute camp in the central Darfur city of Zalingei. The foregoing crimes have been documented and reported by "Sudan Tribune" confirmed that the attack killed 3 displaced people and wounded 12 others. Thus, the hypocritical leader of the (NCP) regime Omer al-Bashir is not the trustworthy partner to believe; he keeps lying and abrogating covenants signed with parties in the dispute. This has been his pattern since the outbreak of the Revolution in Darfur region in 2003. All the agreements Omer al-Bashir signed with the parties in Chad at N’Djamena, Abeche, Abuja in Nigeria and Doha in the Gulf State of Qatar, he revoked and resumed the use of his war machine instead of peace. Therefore, the stark warning to the opposition faction is that they need to learn from the bitter lessons of history and opt for the plan “B” whenever you strike an agreement with al-Bashir. The popular Proverb of the citizens of Sudan in the Darfur region says that the poisonous snake that bit you is not expected to come back and give you an antidote to its poison; and so it applies to Omer al-Bashir! Thus, the final outcome of peace in the Darfur region in particular and Sudan, in general, has been Zero. The neverending question goes on asking the leaders of the Armed Movements and the Peaceful Political Opposition components in Sudan still believe that Omer al-Bashir would respond to his commitments to sustainable peace; an amalgam question that awaits an adequate answer based on the past three decades arbitrary rule and atrocious heinous crimes committed under the auspices of the slogans of umbrella group, the International Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) Khartoum branch or the Islamo-Arabism or the so-called Political Islam, which is the Ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood. The answer to the aforementioned loaded question is never and forever, as long as the Arrest Warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague to apprehend al-Bashir remains! Here, we can reproduce the historic and popularly held adage of the Three Impossibilities of the phoenix, the ghoul and the loyal friend and adding, as the Fourth Impossibility, Bashir’s respect for written and signed peace agreements with the parties in the dispute. So, as Opposition, Stick to Your Guns.

Herbert Clark Hoover the American engineer, businessman and politician who served as the 31st President of the United States from 1929 to 1933 during the Great Depression has been quoted as saying: “Peace is not made at the council table or by treaties, but in the hearts of men”.

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/

