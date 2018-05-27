Sudanese security bans rights activist from travel

May 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) has prevented a rights activist from travelling to Nairobi and confiscated her passport without giving reasons.

Intisar al-Agly

In a short statement issued on Saturday, Intisar Al-Agaly said the NISS agents at Khartoum Airport prevented her from boarding the plane.

“After I completed the procedures and received my boarding pass I waited for a long time upon the request of a security agent and then I was informed that I’m banned from travelling” read the statement

She added the NISS agents confiscated her passport and cancelled her ticket reservation, describing the move as a constitutional violation.

Al-Agaly vowed to take the necessary legal procedures against the NISS, saying the denial of her right to travel without due cause has caused her material and moral losses.

Last week, the NISS banned the secretary-general of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP), Sara Nugdallah, from travelling to Egypt to see her doctor.

Also, the NISS on Tuesday prevented 4 journalists from travelling to Saudi Arabia without stating reasons.

(ST)