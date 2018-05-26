Sudan’s ruling party asserts continued participation in Yemen war

May 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) has approved the continued participation of Sudanese troops in the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
?Speaking to the state-run Radio Omdurman on Saturday, NCP political secretary Abdel-Rahman al-Khidir said his party has reached its decision after making a comprehensive and objective assessment for the various aspects of Sudan’s participation in the Saudi-led coalition.
He pointed out that the decision to participate in the alliance was based on a strategic, not emotional view, saying Sudan is part of a large coalition.
President Omer al-Bashir on Wednesday stated that the Sudanese troops would continue to fight Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen despite the tough economic situation his country is experiencing.
Earlier this month, State Defence Minister Ali Mohamed Salim said his ministry was evaluating pros and cons of the participation in the Yemen war in order to decide on it soon.
Al-Bashir has been under pressure to withdraw his troops from Yemen because Gulf countries particularly Saudi Arabia do not provide financial support to the country to overcome its economic crisis.
The Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.
(ST)
