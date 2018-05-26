South Sudan Liberal Party seeks 3rd Vice President position



May 25, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan opposition People’s Liberal Party (PLP) leader said he is seeking the position of third vice-president created by the IGAD mediation.

PLP chairman Peter Mayen Majongdit who is also the leader of the South Sudan Umbrella Coalition of Political Parties for Peace and Democratic Transformation, confirmed to Sudan Tribune Thursday that he seeks as leader of the opposition group to get the position of the Third Vice-President.

“As political parties, we are saying the position of the third vice president should be taken by non-armed groups and who are the non-armed group? This is our party, Peter told Sudan Tribune.

In its Bridging Proposal, the IGAD mediation team said the structure of the presidency should be composed of the President (TGoNU); the First Vice President (nominated by SPLM/A-IO),, the Vice President (TGoNU); and the Third Vice President (nominated by Other Parties & Entities (SSOA, FDs & OPP).

The opposition leader went further to say the position of second vice president should be given to the political parties or SPLM-FDs because the positions of the President and First Vice President are given to armed groups.

Majongdit was alluding to the President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar.

However, the mediators intended to give the second vice-president position to the SPLM-IG including Taban Deng Gai.

The SPLM-IO led by Machar rejected the Bridging Proposal but the IGAD Special Envoy For South Sudan who plays the role of chief mediator asked the parties and stakeholders to think about the proposal.

The IGAD Council of Ministers is expected to meet next month to decide on the fate of the proposal and determine a new date for the resumption of the revitalization forum.

(ST)