King of Morocco to visit Sudan in October

May 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ahmed Saad Omer said King Mohammed VI of Morocco would pay his first ever visit to Khartoum in October.
On Thursday, Omer met First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih and briefed him on the outcome of his recent 3-day visit to Morocco.
In press statements following the meeting, Omer said he met with a number of Moroccan officials and ministers including the Prime Minister and the Minister of Immigration Affairs as well as the Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).
He pointed out that the meeting discussed ways to promote bilateral relations besides the implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries.
The Cabinet Affairs Minister added he signed an agreement with the Moroccan side to benefit from their experience in attracting expatriates savings.
Sudan is among few countries that recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. The two countries have a number of trade agreements and there are no visa restrictions.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Turkey and Africa are building a solid partnership 2018-05-24 22:55:24 by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu As Turkey marks the annual Africa Day, I take the opportunity to celebrate Africa’s achievements and rejoice in our developing partnership. Africa’s (...)
Sudan’s Bashir is playing a dangerous game 2018-05-23 05:09:04 The attempt of the Sudanese president to engage with rival regional interests in a bid to stay in power might fail. By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis is sliding into a dangerous phase. (...)
Salva Kiir’s cunning strategy 2018-05-19 07:40:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir likes to preach democracy to confuse people, looks for ways to legitimize his atrocious regime, uses deception to promote his despotism, and calculatingly waits for (...)
MORE