King of Morocco to visit Sudan in October

King Mohammed VI of Morocco (L) received and President Kiir at the State House on 1 February 2017 (Moses Lomayat Photo)

May 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ahmed Saad Omer said King Mohammed VI of Morocco would pay his first ever visit to Khartoum in October.

On Thursday, Omer met First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih and briefed him on the outcome of his recent 3-day visit to Morocco.

In press statements following the meeting, Omer said he met with a number of Moroccan officials and ministers including the Prime Minister and the Minister of Immigration Affairs as well as the Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

He pointed out that the meeting discussed ways to promote bilateral relations besides the implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries.

The Cabinet Affairs Minister added he signed an agreement with the Moroccan side to benefit from their experience in attracting expatriates savings.

Sudan is among few countries that recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. The two countries have a number of trade agreements and there are no visa restrictions.

(ST)

