 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 26 May 2018

ICC calls on Sudan to make observations over legal questions raised by Jordan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

The IC headquarters in The Hague (AFP/Martijn Beekman Photo)
May 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Friday called for observations by the Sudanese government and President Omer al-Bashir over the legal questions raised by Jordan over its case against the Sudanese leader.

The Hague-based court in December 2017 accused Jordan, which is a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, of failing to arrest al-Bashir - when he was on Jordanian territory to participate in an Arab League summit on 29 March 2017 - in compliance with its obligations under the Rome Statute and decided to refer the case to the Security Council.

Last March, the ICC Appeals Chamber called on the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, the League of Arab States and the Organization of American States to submit observations by 16 July 2018 on the legal questions raised by Jordan in its appeal.

This time, the ICC Appeals Chamber "invited submissions, by 16 July 2018, from the competent authorities of the Republic of Sudan and Mr Omer Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir on the legal questions raised by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (“Jordan”) in its appeal pending before the Appeals Chamber," said the ICC in a statement on Friday 25 May.

Sudan since 2008 has rejected to cooperate with the ICC.

To justify its call for observations, Last March the ICC Appeals Chamber said it "noted that the legal matters raised by the appeal of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan against Pre-Trial Chamber II’s decision of 11 December 2017 in the Al Bashir case may have implications beyond that case".

In its appeal of March 2018, Jordan pointed out that the ICC did not take into account the immunity given to presidents. The kingdom added the Arab League charter stipulates that the host country invites all presidents.

The Appeals Chamber didn’t say when it would make its decision. But it will be the first time that it considers a referral of a State Party’s non-compliance to the Assembly of States Parties and the United Nations Security Council.

The ICC issued two arrest warrants against al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010 for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Turkey and Africa are building a solid partnership 2018-05-24 22:55:24 by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu As Turkey marks the annual Africa Day, I take the opportunity to celebrate Africa’s achievements and rejoice in our developing partnership. Africa’s (...)

Sudan’s Bashir is playing a dangerous game 2018-05-23 05:09:04 The attempt of the Sudanese president to engage with rival regional interests in a bid to stay in power might fail. By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis is sliding into a dangerous phase. (...)

Salva Kiir’s cunning strategy 2018-05-19 07:40:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir likes to preach democracy to confuse people, looks for ways to legitimize his atrocious regime, uses deception to promote his despotism, and calculatingly waits for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.