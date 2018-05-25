IGAD calls on South Sudan parties to mull over Bridging Proposal



May 24, 2018 (JUBA) - The IGAD chief mediator has called on the South Sudanese parties to mull over the IGAD proposals to bridge the caps over the power sharing and security arrangements during the interim period.

Speaking during the closing session of Phase II of the High- Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Ismael Wais pointed to the efforts exerted to reach the Bridging Proposal saying the result of intensive consultations.

He called on the parties to study the proposal, hinting that he would keep working on it until it is accepted by all the parties as an agreement on the implementation of the outstanding issues.

"I further encourage the South Sudanese parties and stakeholders to consider the IGAD bridging proposals which reflect a considered effort to identify common ground between the different negotiating positions," said the IGAD chief mediator.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In Opposition (SPLM-IO) rejected the proposal saying it endorses the status quo and rewards Juba for its role in the failure of peace agreement implementation in July 2016.

The SPLM-IO "does not believe that simply distributing positions will resolve the conflict" said the main rebel group.

The IGAD Proposal seen by Sudan Tribune reinstate Riek Machar in his position as First Vice President.

Also, it creates a position for a third vice-president to be named by the other opposition groups including Former Detainees (FDs); Other Political Parties; and, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA).

At the level of the national government, the proposed compromise gives the current government led by President Salva Kiir 55% of the positions, the SPLM/A-IO is assigned 25%; and the remaining opposition groups are assigned 20% (FDs: 5%; OPP: 5% & SSOA: 10%)

The bridging proposal allocates to the SPLM-IO 25% of the state governors, 65% to Juba government and 10% to the other opposition groups.

However, the proposal maintains the current 32 states in South Sudan established by the President Salva Kiir, saying this regional administrative system violates the peace agreement of August 2015.

The proposal on the security arrangements dealt with five outstanding issues including demilitarization of civilian centres, cantonment of forces security of juba during the transitional period, security sector (reform/establishment) and the timeframe for the unification of forces and approach to the formation of one national army.

The IGAD Council of Ministers will determine the resumption of the peace talks and decide on the way forward.

