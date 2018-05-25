 
 
 
Sudan military, rebels clash in Jebel Marra: statement

Some IDPs who fled the fighting in Jebel Marra in April 2018 (ST photos)
May 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement -Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) said they repelled a fresh government attack on their positions in the southern part of Jebel Marra area in Central Darfur state.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the SLM-AW said the fighting, which took place in Kara Gobo area, lasted for 18 hours on Wednesday and resumed on Thursday for six hours.

The rebel group said they killed 37 government forces, adding that 82 Land Curser vehicles, an Antonov bombardier and a military chopper took part in the fighting from the government side.

In a related development, the newly appointed Central Darfur Governor Mohamed Ahmed Gad Elsid vowed to hunt the rebel fighters from their hideouts in the caves of the mountainous Jebel Marra area.

Speaking in a public rally in the state capital Zaligei, Gad Elsid called on the armed groups to join the peace process saying the government extends its hands to the rebel fighters to end the fighting and build the war-affected areas.

He further pointed to the need to re-establish state authority in Central Darfur and to control troublemakers who cause insecurity and attacks civilians.

"We will pursue criminals by land and air and in the caves of Jebel Marra by all possible means," he asserted.

The voluntary return and repairing the social fabric and relationship between the state’s tribal components top the priorities of his mandate as instructed by the presidency.

(ST)

