

May 25, 2018 (EL-FASHER) - Darfur hybrid peacekeeping operation (UNAMID) Thursday said deeply concerned by the recent surge of attacks on internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Central Darfur state.

The attacks which are a consequence of the increased fighting in the mountainous area of Jebel Marra took place in three sites including Khamsa Dagaig, Ardayba and Jedda IDP camps between 21 and 23 May 2018.

Four civilians were reportedly killed and dozens wounded by the government forces.

In a statement released Thursday, the UNAMID expressed "deep concern" about recent attacks on three camps in Central Darfur state.

The joint mission underscored that the IDPs camps are considered "humanitarian space which should be free of weapons", adding that attacks, harassment on civilians could constitute a grave violation of the international humanitarian law.

"While the prime responsibility of protecting civilians rests with the Government of Sudan, UNAMID shall continue to collaborate with the relevant government authorities on protecting civilians and engage with them regarding this matter at all levels," said Jeremiah Mamabolo, UNAMID head.

Mamabolo further said the hybrid mission, in reaction to these attacks, decided to increase the number and frequency of patrols in and around the affected camps and will send "integrated teams" to verify these incidents and engage with the relevant local authorities to calm the situation and prevent further attacks.

Last year the UN decided to reduce its peacekeepers in Darfur but made an exception for Central Darfur state where rebels refuse to join the peace process or to declare a unilateral cessation of hostilities.

The government last week admitted the increase of fighting with the armed groups saying the attack vehicles and commercial convoys and destabilize its efforts to restore security in the region.

Also, Sudanese officials say the rebel fighters hid in the IDPs camps. But, the armed groups deny the claim.

