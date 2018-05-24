 
 
 
End peoples’ suffering, JMEC official tells S. Sudan leaders

May 23, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - It is time for South Sudan leaders to end the suffering of the people, a Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) official, said at the end of the High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) in Ethiopia on Wednesday.

JPEG - 91.7 kb
JMEC Team led by Chief of Staff Ambassador Berhanu Kebede (Second far left) with the Swedish delegation (JMEC photo)

“We have heard the deep yearning for peace by all the people of South Sudan, which was so eloquently expressed in the voices of the representatives of the refugees here at the forum,” said Berhanu Kebede, the JMEC chief of staff.

He added, “We cannot and should not turn a deaf ear to these ever widening cries and pleas for peace.” ?

The official urged South Sudanese leader to abandon the path of destruction caused by the conflict and make the best use of available resources for the good of all people of South Sudan.

“Time is no longer on your side and therefore you must not grow weary in your pursuits. At this point in time nothing is more important to the citizens of South Sudan than the realization of a lasting and comprehensive peace,” further stressed Kebede.

“You must reaffirm your commitment, not only in word, but also by concrete action to adhere to and fully observe the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA). By so doing, you would have set the basis for, and provide the best guarantee to bring lasting peace to your beautiful country,” he added.?

The official welcomed the signing of an addendum to the CoHA signed in December last year, saying it fully operationalizes the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) Board, which is expected to enhance monitoring and verification of compliance or lack thereof by all parties to the conflict.

Rival parties in South Sudan peace talks concluded the Second Phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) without striking a deal on the implementation of the governance and security arrangements.

(ST)

  • 24 May 12:36, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    General,
    Nobody will listen to your pleas. The international community has a duty to enforce them to sign the peace deal other we shall perish.

s
