South Sudan’s army accuses rebels of ceasefire violation

May 23, 2018 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese army (SPLA) has accused the armed opposition leader Riek Machar-led forces of violating the ceasefire agreement the warring factions signed in Ethiopia.

JPEG - 15 kb
Lul Ruai Koang speaks to the press in Addis Abab on May 9, 2014 (AFP Photo)

The army spokesperson, Brigadier General, said Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO launched offensive attacks on government forces in the country’s former Unity State.

"I request ceasefire monitoring body to investigate and hold Riek Machar and his field commanders accountable for the violation of the truce," Koang told reporters in the capital, Juba Wednesday.

He said Leer, Latjor and Maiwut were the three states facing rebel offensives.

"I would like to reiterate the commitment of the government forces ability to observe a ceasefire and to continue to protect the lives and territorial integrity of the country," Koang further stressed.

In the past, however, the warring factions had violated several ceasefire accords, despite threats of sanctions from the mediators.

South Sudan has been in turmoil since a civil war broke out on December 2013, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions.

However, a peace deal signed in August 2015 between the rival factions led to the establishment of a transitional unity government in April, but it could not hold after renewed fighting broke out in July 2016.

(ST)

