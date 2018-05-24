 
 
 
More 3 IDPs killed in Central Darfur: rebels

SRF forces station outside Khams Dagaig camp for IDPs in Zalingei on 21 May 2018 (Photo extended by activists to ST)
May 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed three displaced people in Ardiba camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Garcila area of Central Darfur state, said two armed groups in Jebel Marra on Wednesday.

This attack on IDPs is the second of its kind in the Central Darfur state, after the killing of a displaced woman residing in a camp in Zalingei on Monday.

Two rebel groups, Sudan Liberation Movement -Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) and SLM-Transitional Council said the government militiamen opened fire on two civilians at Abuja market in Ardiba camp of Garcila, because they tried to prevent them from looting their belongings.

On Wednesday, the assailants backed by the security forces attacked the mourners at the cemetery and killed female and injured several others, the statements said.

In a separate statement, the IDPs association in Central Darfur IDPs condemned the attack and called on the hybrid peacekeeping operation to protect civilians in line with its mandate.

The IDPs further called on the United Nations, the African Union, the Security Council and the United States to convene an emergency session and issue a clear decision to stop these bloody attacks, according to the statement.

The Sudanese authorities didn’t issue a statement on this attack.

AMNESTY CALLS TO INVESTIGATE

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Amnesty International has called for an immediate investigation into the killing of a woman and several others wounded in Zalingei Monday.

“The victims of this appalling attack were forced to flee from their homes by the violence that has plagued Darfur for years, and this camp was supposed to be a place of safety," said Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East Africa.

"Unless the perpetrators of gross human rights violations like this are brought to justice, the voluntary and safe return to the home of Darfur’s displaced will remain a distant prospect,” Nyanyuki further said.

(ST)

  • 24 May 05:55, by Mayendit

    Oh God where are the UN Peacekeeping force? The Khartoum’s militias have been allowed to murders innocents refugee people at the day time. It is time for all Darfurians people to quitting Omar al Bashir government and joins Darfur rebels to free your own people. Khartoum regime have done this in centuries and they will not stop if the people in Darfur don’t take action against Khartoum government.

    repondre message

  • 24 May 06:07, by Mayendit

    Since the beginning of the SPLA/SPLM time, the youths of Darfur regions seemingly to be afraid to takes armies against Khartoum government while, the regime is sending militias to destroying houses, killing innocents people and even discriminating them. I am not real sure why 10 million people in Darfur regions can not be thoughtful about that problems which has affected people. Waked up please .

    repondre message

Comment on this article



