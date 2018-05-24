Sudan regrets accusations of supporting Eritrean armed opposition

May 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday has expressed regret over recent Eritrean allegations that Sudan and Ethiopia are coordinating efforts to support Eritrean armed opposition.

Sudanese president Omer Hassan Al-Bashir (L) meeting with Eritrean president Isaias Afewerki in Asmara January 16, 2013 (Ashorooq TV)

On 14 May, the Eritrean Information Ministry issued a statement accusing Sudan, Ethiopia and Qatar of providing support to opposition Jihadist groups to destabilise security in the Horn of Africa country.

It pointed out that during the recent visit of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister to Khartoum, the two sides agreed to provide the necessary support to Eritrea’s armed opposition and allow them to move freely along the joint border.

In a press release on Wednesday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said the Eritrean statement contained fabricated information, calling on the Eritrean government to resolve its internal differences without implicating Sudan in its problems.

It pointed out that the visit of the Ethiopian premier to Khartoum had received wide media coverage, saying the bilateral talks between the leaders of Sudan and Ethiopia were open to local, regional and international media.

It added that not a single media outlet has mentioned the Eritrean claims, renewing the Sudanese government commitment to the principles of good-neighbourliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Last March, Eritrean information ministry accused Sudan and Qatar of establishing a military training camp for an Eritrean opposition group led by the Islamist Mohammed Jumma.

Also, Asmara claimed that Doha provided Sudan with three Mig fighters and funding a joined Sudanese Ethiopian force deployed along the border with Sudan.

However, Khartoum denied the accusations saying they are just “fabricated and unfounded claims”.

The internationally isolated government in Asmara was not happy with the development of a close alliance between its arch-foe Ethiopia and Sudan. Khartoum turned its back to Asmara after refusing its repeated efforts to reconcile the two neighbours and to forge a regional cooperation area.

Frustrated by the rapprochement between Cairo and Asmara, last January, Khartoum accused the two neighbours of backing unidentified opposition groups. The Sudanese government further closed the border deployed thousands of troops.

(ST)