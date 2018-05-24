 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 24 May 2018

Phase-2 of South Sudan peace revitalization talks ends without deal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A general view of the closing session of the IGAD brokered second phase of the HLRF on 23 May 2018 - (Photo Ethiopian FM)
May 23, 2018 (JUBA) - Rival parties in South Sudan peace talks concluded the Second Phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) without striking a deal on the implementation of the governance and security arrangements.

In his closing remarks, the Chairperson of the IGAD Council of Ministers and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu Wednesday admitted the IGAD failure to bridge the gaps between the South Sudanese warring parties saying despite series of consultations conducted by the regional mediation, “we could not reach a break-through.”

Cebeyehu said the IGAD has submitted a bridging proposal to narrow the gaps between the parties based on identified challenges during the peace process.

"You may hear that some parties are not happy or other parties are content with the proposal of IGAD. But our consideration is strongly anchored on how the South Sudanese people would finally attain peace and tranquillity,” he further stressed.

The IGAD chair was alluding to a statement issued on Wednesday by the head of the SPLM-IO media committee Mabior Garang who announced his group rejection of the IGAD "A Bridging Proposal", saying "it is not consistent with the current realities in South Sudan".

"The IGAD "A BRIDGING PROPOSAL", is an endorsement of the status quo which emerged ln Juba after the collapse of the ARCISS. The IGAD Proposal further rewards the regime in Juba for their intransigence throughout the peace process and for their well-documented role in precipitating the collapse of the ARCISS in July, 2016."

"The SPLM\A (IO) does not believe that simply distributing positions will resolve the conflict, the SPLM\A (IO) objective is to effect fundamental change in our country," Mabior said.

An activist in Addis Ababa attending the peace forum told Sudan Tribune that all the opposition factions, both armed and non-armed have rejected the proposal pointing it gives more powers ana d larger percentage in the power-sharing to the government of President Salva Kiir.

The opposition rejects the recognition of the 32 states created by President Kiir, saying it goes against the terms of the 2011 constitution and the 2015 peace agreement.

South Sudan’s cabinet affairs minister and head of the government negotiating team, for his part, said the government remains committed to the revitalization forum based on the June 12, 2017, resolution of the IGAD heads of state and government.

Minister Martin Elia Lomoro recalled in a statement released on Wednesday that the revitalization forum aims to: a) restoring cessation of hostilities, b) full implementation of the 2015 peace agreement and c) developing a realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards a democratic election at the end of the transitional period.

"The above three objectives of the High-Level Revitalization Forum do not include talk of renegotiating the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict In South Sudan on a new basis. Therefore there is no need for identification of new political actors because this can affect the meaning and composition of Transitional Government of National Unity,” Lomoro further stressed in his statement.

Minister Cebeyehu said the Council of Ministers of IGAD would meet in the very near future. Adding "the Council would then submit to the Summit to deliberate on the outcomes of the revitalization process".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 May 03:24, by South South

    Mabior Garang MUST shut up and leave others to talk about peace. He is doing this shit because he has no one from his family in war zone. 16 factions in Addis Ababa, what kind of people are like that? Anyway, this is not our government problem, it’s rebels’ problem and they must deal with it.

    repondre message

    • 24 May 04:43, by Mayendit

      South Sudan

      Mabior Garang and more others from Twic politicians have chosen SPLA IO led by former Nassir movement leader because they are fearful that, militias Pro Riek Machar will invaded Twic communities again and this is why they stick stayed with them. Now Mabior Garang has shift to gen, Paul Malong Awan and Opposition Alliance but we will see how thing will go in the near time.

      repondre message

    • 24 May 06:55, by Eastern

      South South,

      I thought you should have realised your futile attempts of killing opponents to SHUT THEM UP, exiling Machar to distant South Africa to SHUT HIM UP, buying Taban Deng and his miserable followers to SHUT THEM UP and yapping everyday to SHUT UP South Sudanese is not paying the dividends. Why don’t you try something else? Doing the same thing over and over expecting differnt outcome is.

      repondre message

  • 24 May 04:55, by Games

    IGAD should hand over the whole peace process to AU and the UN. (They) IGAD are actually widening the gaps of the parties and the Religious groups were honestly done good jobs for trying to bring the parties together compared to those bloody sucker so-called IGAD

    repondre message

    • 24 May 05:00, by Games

      Well done jobs to IO and Lam Akol factions for rejected the Salva Kiir and M7 proposals. Better to continue with war for bad peace.

      repondre message

      • 24 May 07:57, by jubaone

        Eastern
        The IGAD draft proposal wad initially compiled and edited by the jienge regime in Juba and simply handed to our short-leggef IGAD arbitrators. They were either bribed, coerced, terrorized or simply were indifferent as long as they got UD, EU finding. I’m happy that the entire opposition rejected this jienge bullshit.

        repondre message

    • 24 May 05:12, by Mayendit

      Games lacking commonsense.
      Can you define IGAD and the AU? The people who are running the AU are same people who runs IGAD organization. The peace agreement is failing because there are proposal that have violated the sovereignty of South Sudan nation. Riek Machar can not be reinstate three time in to VP, it has never happen in any country and will never be accepted. Let gen, Taban Deng Gai stay.

      repondre message

  • 24 May 04:58, by Mayendit

    The solution to the conflict is to re-branding National Dialogue Wunliet peace conference and that is what South Sudanese people want to do. It was said by former Kenya president Daniel Arop Moi that, the problems of South-Sudanese themselves can only be resolved by themselves using National Dialogue and communities peace and that is the only solution. IGAD, AU, other actors wouldn’t bring peace.

    repondre message

  • 24 May 05:06, by Games

    Mayendit
    National Dialogue was widely rejected by the international community. Because its doesn’t make sense when Salva Kiir intentionally admitted that he doesn’t want Machar in it.
    I think you guys tried it, but failed.

    repondre message

    • 24 May 05:29, by Mayendit

      Games

      You can say whatever come to your mind but does not mean you know anything about problems solving and be aware the foreigners involvement can not and will not bring lasting peace in South Sudan. Every country has it own problem and the people themselves find way of resolved but our people are too primitives, desperate on poor leadership, this attitudes must be change otherwise, no need.

      repondre message

      • 24 May 08:04, by jubaone

        Games,
        Jienges could not effect any development in their areas despite relative peace, looted monies and political domination. Even with full peace, they just can’t do anything. It’s therefore incumbent upon Equatorians to go for Equatexit. These idlers are a real human burden and we can’t carry, babysit and nurse them. We must extricate ourselves cuz they have no added value to us.

        repondre message

      • 24 May 08:08, by Theallseeingeye

        Mayendit
        "foreigners involvement can not and will not bring lasting peace in South Sudan." you should have thought about it twice before you involve the UPDF in the 2013 war and you should think about it now when bribing the IGAD to jail Riak in South Africa and involving the Egyptian Air Forces, and JEM.

        repondre message

  • 24 May 06:07, by Lenin Bull

    Mabior Garang is joking with lives of innocent people in South Sudan. Playing stubborn boy’s role in this dangerous period in South Sudan is itself dangerous not only to innocent lives in the villages even in Addis and Nairobi! " Fundamental changes" cannot be brought over night or through barrels of guns alone. It can even be brought through peace, development,correct policies, correct vision,etc

    repondre message

  • 24 May 06:12, by Lenin Bull

    This reveals to the general public that Dr.Riek has surrounded himself with drug addicts and narcotics that are only tinkering with national issues when in reality they are drugs barons/warlords that do not care about the immense danger the current war has wrought on innocent people across the country, a people who were remnants of SPLA war with Arab-Islamic terrorists, who were only trying

    repondre message

  • 24 May 06:16, by Lenin Bull

    I didn’t know Mabior was such a moron and political simpleton as not to know to bring these ideal " fundamental changes" even through peace!. Nelson Mandela changed South Africa and brought huge "fundamental changes" more than some of his contemporaries through nonviolence and democracy. Why can’t SPLA-IO zealots spare us some peace and come back home to offer us their "fundamental changes?"

    repondre message

  • 24 May 06:20, by Lenin Bull

    Mabior and his cliques are war criminals and should they embark on war project again soon in South Sudan to kill innocent people suffering in the villages, the same war should be escalated to their comfort zones/homes in Nairobi, Kampala, Addis Ababa, US, Europe, Canada, and Australia. I’m damned serious here guys.

    repondre message

  • 24 May 06:26, by Lenin Bull

    It cannot be tolerated that thieves who have stolen national money and took it to build villas in foreign lands like Nairobi, and Uganda, and took their families there to escape war destruction, poverty, diseases, illiteracy, etc are turning around to destroy South Sudan because none of their relatives and families are here in hell like South Sudan!

    repondre message

  • 24 May 06:32, by Lenin Bull

    1 million dollars or was it 1 million KSH, golden plates, golden necklasses, golden chains, all bought with stolen money in South Sudan by Mabior and his mother were further stolen this week in Nairobi. Congratulations to the Mungiki thieves in Nairobi! Next attempt will be worse!

    repondre message

    • 24 May 08:21, by Theallseeingeye

      Lenin Bull
      "Why can’t SPLA-IO zealots spare us some peace and come back home to offer us their "fundamental changes?" do expect the IO to just surrender to you, in fact what this government in Juba is doing is far worst than what the Jallaba did to us, because cause unlike the Jallaba the government is doing it to its own people, therefore, don’t undermine the oppositions cause.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Bashir is playing a dangerous game 2018-05-23 05:09:04 The attempt of the Sudanese president to engage with rival regional interests in a bid to stay in power might fail. By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis is sliding into a dangerous phase. (...)

Salva Kiir’s cunning strategy 2018-05-19 07:40:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir likes to preach democracy to confuse people, looks for ways to legitimize his atrocious regime, uses deception to promote his despotism, and calculatingly waits for (...)

Lessons for South Sudan and IGAD-Led peace forum 2018-05-16 23:28:16 James Okuk, PhD “The polis exists to assure the good life” – Aristotle. “For however strong a ruler may be, he will always have need of the goodwill of the inhabitants if he wishes to remain in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.