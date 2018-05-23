May 22, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLA-IO) said it is “disturbed” by the negative propaganda directed against its leader, Riek Machar.

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) deputy chair, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur at the cantonment site (JMEC photo)

The Deputy Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) chairman from the government side, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur, in 22 May letter, allegedly claimed Machar ordered the armed opposition forces to launch attacks on to government positions in Leer and Pakur.

Kur’s letter was addressed to the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM).

“This is utterly ridiculous and an unfounded claim which is, in fact, a violation of the CoHA [Cessation of Hostilities Agreement] in itself,” the opposition said Tuesday.

The rebels, in a statement, accused South Sudan government forces, accompanied by tanks, of attacking Luol payam “where they raided and looted civilians’ cattle and properties, destroyed shelters and abducted women and children”.

“Therefore, the letter from Maj. Gen. Majier is not only a downplay of their continuous genocide in Leer, but also a conspiracy of the anti-peace elements to keep Dr Machar in detention,” the statement from the rebel group noted.

The armed opposition faction called upon the CTSAMM to not only investigate the situation in Leer, but also investigate Kur for frustrating the peace process.

On Tuesday, officials from the CTSAMM and the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) submitted reports concerning the repeated and serious violations of the ceasefire agreement, calling for urgent and appropriate action against the perpetrators.

As such, the chairperson of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council decided to convene an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers to consider the punitive measures that should be taken against violators of the ceasefire accord.

