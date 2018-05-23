 
 
 
S. Sudan rebels denounce negative propaganda against Machar

May 22, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLA-IO) said it is “disturbed” by the negative propaganda directed against its leader, Riek Machar.

JPEG - 99.6 kb
The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) deputy chair, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur at the cantonment site (JMEC photo)

The Deputy Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) chairman from the government side, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur, in 22 May letter, allegedly claimed Machar ordered the armed opposition forces to launch attacks on to government positions in Leer and Pakur.

Kur’s letter was addressed to the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM).

“This is utterly ridiculous and an unfounded claim which is, in fact, a violation of the CoHA [Cessation of Hostilities Agreement] in itself,” the opposition said Tuesday.

The rebels, in a statement, accused South Sudan government forces, accompanied by tanks, of attacking Luol payam “where they raided and looted civilians’ cattle and properties, destroyed shelters and abducted women and children”.

“Therefore, the letter from Maj. Gen. Majier is not only a downplay of their continuous genocide in Leer, but also a conspiracy of the anti-peace elements to keep Dr Machar in detention,” the statement from the rebel group noted.

The armed opposition faction called upon the CTSAMM to not only investigate the situation in Leer, but also investigate Kur for frustrating the peace process.

On Tuesday, officials from the CTSAMM and the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) submitted reports concerning the repeated and serious violations of the ceasefire agreement, calling for urgent and appropriate action against the perpetrators.

As such, the chairperson of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council decided to convene an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers to consider the punitive measures that should be taken against violators of the ceasefire accord.

(ST)

  • 23 May 08:24, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    Can you people stop negative propaganda against each other and observe cease fire for the sake of suffering civilians?

    • 23 May 08:40, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      If we are to realize peace in South Sudan, we should all stop this negativity against each other; be it media, be it government or any other opposition groups and us the tribes of South Sudan. Please let all stop this for God’s sake and peace in our country.

      • 23 May 10:35, by Malakal county Simon

        Defamatory against people’s moment leader Dr Machar, is always the illegitimate government priority in a hope to keep Dr Machar out of South South...... But what is the defferent?? If Dr Machar is able to order his IO army from a distance, then what is the point of keeping him away? A sound minded person, would know straight away but the blind supporters of unwanted president, will still argues..

        • 23 May 10:44, by Malakal county Simon

          Cont....

          In a simple way, You canot or will mever sidelines a heavy politician like Dr Machar who gains the half population of country!! It’s impossible and the illegitimate government shpuld quit the evil thinking of keeping a native individual away from the country.... That’s alone, it’s another declaration of war.... please, let’s us all accept one another, accept peace in solidarity to our s

