Garang Mabior family robbed of millions in Kenya

May 22, 2018 (NAIROBI) – Police in Kenya are searching for two domestic workers after unknown thugs allegedly stole Ksh2.8 million from Mabior Garang’s residence in the Kilimani area of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

JPEG - 6.7 kb
Mabior John Garang de Mabior (File photo MC Clatchy Newspapers)

The family of Mabior, The Standard newspaper reported, was in their house on Tuesday at midday when a gang armed with pistols and metal rods stormed in and grabbed cash and valuables.

Mabior’s relatives told Kenyan police that three men armed with a pistol and metal rods stormed into their premise, tied and locked them in one of the house rooms before proceeding with the robbery.

The gang stole Sh95,000, US$28,000, seven golden necklaces, three sets of golden bungles, 12 golden rings, three bracelets, four gold watches and ten mobile phones, police officers at the scene learnt.

Mabior was reportedly not in the house at the time the incident happened.

According to the police, two house helps who were in the house at the time of the robbery are at large after they left with the attackers.

Police are looking for the house helps as part of their investigations, describing the incident as an inside job.

(ST)

  • 23 May 06:14, by Mayendit

    The Older Son of late Chairman Mabior Garang de Mabior is sinful for against his father foundation SPLA/SPLM. South Sudan has God and the gods. 2.8 million Kenya Shilling is nothing for him, because there were hundred $millions left at accounts of the SPLA/M when his father died. His mother has hiding SPLA/SPLM secrets for her own even equipment such as Tanks, others dealership contracts oversee.

    repondre message

  • 23 May 06:27, by Mayendit

    I think the judgement day is coming soon on Twic Dinka of Jonglei. The Bor South Dinkas are going to be remembering for being a good citizens, supportive, honest, patriotism and people of history unlikely to Dinka Twic. Most people from Bor North have turned against Garang’s foundation, what a shameful?. I wouldn’t do even if gov, has done wrong things.

    repondre message

