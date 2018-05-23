British ambassador calls to end fighting in Central Darfur

May 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - British Ambassador to Sudan, Irfan Siddiq, Tuesday called to stop the fighting in Jebel Marra area in Central Darfur state between the government forces and rebel fighters of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW).

UK’s Ambassador to Sudan Ifran Siddiq (Photo Foreign Office)

The new British diplomat made his call following the shooting by Sudanese government militiamen on the residents of Khams Dagaig camp in Zalingei the capital of Central Darfur state on Monday. One woman was reportedly killed but the local authorities denied her death.

The incident took place as tensions are growing in Jebel Marra as a result of the resumption of fighting between the government forces and the SLM-AW rebels who are not committed to the ceasefire declaration.

We are "extremely concerned at IDP casualties in Zalingei Central Darfur yesterday during the shooting involving Sudan(ese) government forces," said Siddiq in a twit released on Tuesday.

Also, he added they follow bloody clashes elsewhere in Jebel Marra which displaced thousands of civilians, according to the British envoy.

We "call for (an) immediate halt to (the) fighting and unhindered humanitarian access," he concluded.

The Minister of State for Defence Ali Mohamed Salim Monday acknowledged that the fighting with the SLM-AW rebels killed 67 people including 51 civilians.

The Sudanese army is committed to a cessation of hostilities with the SLM-Minni Minnawi, SLM-Transitional Council and Justice and Equality Movement. However, it accuses the SLM-AW of robbery and attacks on its troops deployed in Jebel Marra.

