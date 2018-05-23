 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 23 May 2018

British ambassador calls to end fighting in Central Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - British Ambassador to Sudan, Irfan Siddiq, Tuesday called to stop the fighting in Jebel Marra area in Central Darfur state between the government forces and rebel fighters of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW).

JPEG - 32.9 kb
UK’s Ambassador to Sudan Ifran Siddiq (Photo Foreign Office)

The new British diplomat made his call following the shooting by Sudanese government militiamen on the residents of Khams Dagaig camp in Zalingei the capital of Central Darfur state on Monday. One woman was reportedly killed but the local authorities denied her death.

The incident took place as tensions are growing in Jebel Marra as a result of the resumption of fighting between the government forces and the SLM-AW rebels who are not committed to the ceasefire declaration.

We are "extremely concerned at IDP casualties in Zalingei Central Darfur yesterday during the shooting involving Sudan(ese) government forces," said Siddiq in a twit released on Tuesday.

Also, he added they follow bloody clashes elsewhere in Jebel Marra which displaced thousands of civilians, according to the British envoy.

More
We "call for (an) immediate halt to (the) fighting and unhindered humanitarian access," he concluded.

The Minister of State for Defence Ali Mohamed Salim Monday acknowledged that the fighting with the SLM-AW rebels killed 67 people including 51 civilians.

The Sudanese army is committed to a cessation of hostilities with the SLM-Minni Minnawi, SLM-Transitional Council and Justice and Equality Movement. However, it accuses the SLM-AW of robbery and attacks on its troops deployed in Jebel Marra.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Bashir is playing a dangerous game 2018-05-23 05:09:04 The attempt of the Sudanese president to engage with rival regional interests in a bid to stay in power might fail. By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis is sliding into a dangerous phase. (...)

Salva Kiir’s cunning strategy 2018-05-19 07:40:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir likes to preach democracy to confuse people, looks for ways to legitimize his atrocious regime, uses deception to promote his despotism, and calculatingly waits for (...)

Lessons for South Sudan and IGAD-Led peace forum 2018-05-16 23:28:16 James Okuk, PhD “The polis exists to assure the good life” – Aristotle. “For however strong a ruler may be, he will always have need of the goodwill of the inhabitants if he wishes to remain in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.