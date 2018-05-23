Sudanese opposition meets in Paris to discuss peace and organizational issues



May 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Call forces will hold a four-day meeting in Paris to discuss the ongoing efforts for in the country and internal organizational issues, said Minni Minnawi the Secretary-General of opposition alliance on Tuesday.

In statements to Sudan Tribune, Minnawi said the opposition umbrella will start its meetings on 23 May and will conclude it on 27 May.

He explained that the meetings will discuss the statute of the Sudan Call and other regulations to organize the activities of its institutions.

In a meeting held last March, the alliance formed a presidential council, including the heads of the various blocs, and elected Sadiq al-Mahdi as a chairman and Minni Minnawi as the secretary general.

The heads of the different groups are vice-chairmen and Minnawi should be seconded by two deputies at his office.

The attributions of the vice-chairmen and the appointment of the two deputies secretary generals are expected to be discussed in the meeting.

Minnawi further said the meeting will discuss an alternative political, economic and social program, to get the country out of the current economic crisis and isolation.

"This can be done through various means, including overthrowing the regime by an action in line with to Sudan Call programme," he said.

In a constitutional declaration adopted last March, the opposition alliance which includes rebel groups excluded the armed action and provided explicitly their adherence to peaceful means to achieve in Sudan.

He pointed out that the coalition will develop a plan for a comprehensive and inclusive peace in Sudan. He added this plan deals with different issues, including the Addis Ababa negotiations, the resumption of the existing political process and the African Union roadmap.

Last March, the opposition coalition said ready to meet the African Union High Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) to discuss ways to revitalize the roadmap which was signed in 2016.

However, the mediation didn’t meet them. Instead, Darfur armed groups held an informal meeting with the government delegation in Berlin to reach a pre-negotiation agreement.

