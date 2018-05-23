Sudanese security bans 4 journalists from travelling to Saudi Arabia



May 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Tuesday morning prevented four journalists from travelling to Saudi Arabia without stating reasons.

Saudi Arabia Ministry of Information has extended an invitation to the four journalists among a group of Arab journalists to attend a meeting in Jeddah on Thursday.

The NISS agent at Khartoum Airport told the journalists they are banned from travelling without giving reasons, asking them to report to the NISS headquarters in Khartoum.

The banned journalists include Chief-Editors of Al-Tayyar newspaper Osman Merghani, Al-Jareeda newspaper Ashraf Abdel-Aziz, Baj News website Lina Yacoub as well as the Managing-Editor of Al-Ray Al-Aam newspaper Fath al-Rahman Shabarga.

Last week, a number of journalists including the director of the official news agency SUNA, Awad Jadein, were interrogated by the NISS upon their return from a visit to Saudi Arabia.

(ST)