 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 22 May 2018

Sudan defence ministry admits clashes in C. Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

RSF armoured vehicles arrive to El Fasher on 27 October 2017 (ST Photo)
May 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Ministry of Defense Monday acknowledged the outbreak of fighting in Jebel Marra in Darfur with "sleeper cells" of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) for the first time since the beginning of clashes last March.

"The recent skirmishes of the security forces (in Jebel Marra) were with the sleeper cells of Abdel Wahid al-Nur and the mercenaries who rob the shepherds," said the Minister of State for Defence Ali Mohamed Salim in a closed-door briefing in the parliament according to MP Siham Hassan Hasballa who was speaking to reporters on Monday.

Hasballa further said that the minister of state told them that 67 people have been killed or wounded as a result of the fighting including 51 civilians.

The head of Darfur hybrid peacekeeping mission Jeremiah Mamabolo Sunday said concerned by the recent fighting in central Darfur between the government and SLM-AW and urged both sides to "exercise restraint and consider the impact of renewed fighting on vulnerable civilians".

On his part, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on defence and security al-Hadi Adam reiterated the commitment of the Sudanese armed forces to the cease-fire declared by President Omer al-Bashir adding it has the right to fight in self-defence if attacked.

"(Rebel) dormant cells are hidden among civilians, and they are dangerous because they are waiting for events to exploit them."

Also, he revealed that the security services are working to control dormant cells and bring them to trial.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 May 04:54, by Mayendit

    The UN Peace Keepers-force in Darfur region have allowed the Sudanese troops to enter in to the refugees camp supposedly, the UN Peace-Keepers Force wouldn’t let the Sudanese troops entering in the first place. The real question here, are those UN, Peace Keepers-force for different mission than protection of suffering civilians? Are UN, Peace-Keepers forces scaring to fights Sudanese troops?.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Salva Kiir’s cunning strategy 2018-05-19 07:40:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir likes to preach democracy to confuse people, looks for ways to legitimize his atrocious regime, uses deception to promote his despotism, and calculatingly waits for (...)

Lessons for South Sudan and IGAD-Led peace forum 2018-05-16 23:28:16 James Okuk, PhD “The polis exists to assure the good life” – Aristotle. “For however strong a ruler may be, he will always have need of the goodwill of the inhabitants if he wishes to remain in (...)

Clarity on Malong’s SSUF status also crucial for peace and accountability 2018-05-14 22:59:18 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi While declaring the formation of his armed movement in the name of SSUF early last month, the former SPLA chief of general staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan announced the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.